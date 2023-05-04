Is Snook married? Who is Sarah Snook Husband?

Sarah Snook is a famous Australian actress. Sarah Snook is well-recognized for her role as Shiv Roy in the “Succession” (2018–present) television.

Sarah Snook will be seen in “The Beanie Bubble” upcoming film.

In 2023, Sarah Snook appears in the “Run Rabbit Run” film and “Koala Man” television series.

Sarah Snook famous for her role in The Beautiful Lie, The Secret River, and Spirited television series.

In 2009, Sarah Snook made her television debut with the “All Saints” series.

In 2010, Sarah Snook made her film debut with the “Crystal Jam” Short film.

Sarah Snook acted in many movies such as Sleeping Beauty, These Final Hours, Steve Jobs, Predestination, An American Pickle, The Glass Castle, Pieces of a Woman, and more.

Sarah Snook appeared in many tv shows like Sisters of War, Redfern Now, Packed to the Rafters, The Moodys, Black Mirror, Soulmates, Robot Chicken, and more.

How old is Sarah Snook?

Sarah Snook’s age is 35 years. Sarah Snook’s full name is Sarah Ruth Snook. Sarah Snook was born to her parents in Adelaide, South Australia, Australia. Sarah Snook’s birth date is 1 December 1987.

Sarah Snook’s height is 5 feet 7 inches. Sarah Snook did her studis at St John’s Grammar School in Belair and National Institute of Dramatic Art (BFA). Sarah Snook’s nationality is Australian.

Who is Sarah Snook Husband?

Sarah Snook is a married woman. Sarah Snook husband is Dave Lawson. He is a famous Austrakian comedian.

Sarah Snook started dating Dave Lawson in 2020. After briefly dating, the couple tied the knot in 2021 in Snook’s Brooklyn backyard.

Sarah Snook announced in March 2023 that she is pregnant with her first child with husband and will soon welcome their newborn.

Sarah Snook was previously in a relationship with Matthew McFadden but it is not known when the couple started dating and when they ended the relationship.

Read Also:- Is Brent Faiyaz married? Who is Brent Faiyaz Wife or Girlfriend?