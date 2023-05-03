Who is Willie Geist Wife? How did Willie Geist meet his wife?

Willie Geist is a famous American Journalist and television personality.

Willie Geist serves as co-anchor for MSNBC’s Morning Joe and as anchor for Sunday Today with Willie Geist.

Wiley serves as a fill-in anchor for TODAY’s Saturday edition and weekday edition.

Willie Geist serves as a correspondent for NBC Sports and NBC News, hosting and contributing to Olympic coverage.

My full, uncut conversation with STANLEY TUCCI is up now on the “Sunday Sitdown” podcast! ☀️ Stanley gets into the future of “Searching For Italy,” details of his recent battle with cancer, and his role in the big, new Russo Brothers series “Citadel.”https://t.co/MNaFpmAB31 pic.twitter.com/xUXS6HIdFH — Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) May 1, 2023

In 2004, Willie Geist began his career as a writer/producer with “I, Max”.

As of 2007, Willie Geist serves as co-anchor for “Morning Joe”.

Willie Geist has also made appearances on The Situation with Tucker Carlson, Way Too Early, Scarborough Country, and The Today Show.

When was Willie Geist born?

Willie Geist’s real name is William Russell Geist. Willie Geist’s birth date was 3 May 1975. Willie Geist’s age is 48 years. Willie Geist was born to Bill Geist and Jody Lewis Geist in Evanston, Illinois, United States.

Willie Geist’s height is 1.93 m. Willie Geist has a brother whose name is Libby Geist Wildes. He is an Academy Award-winning documentary film producer.

Willie Geist did his studies at George Washington Middle School in Ridgewood, Ridgewood High School, and Vanderbilt University. Willie Geist’s nationality is American.

Who is Willie Geist Wife?

Willie Geist is a married man. Willie Geist wife is Christina Geist.

Willie Geist and Christina Geist married on 24 May 2003 in Humacao, Puerto Rico.

Willie Geist marries his school sweetheart, Christina. The couple started dating each other at Ridgewood High School.

Willie Geist and Christina Geist have two children together- a daughter Lucie Joy Geist and a son George William Geist.

Yes, Willie Geist and Christina Geist are still married.

