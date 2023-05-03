Who is Margot Robbie Husband? Is Margot Robbie having a baby?

Margot Robbie is a popular Australian actress as well as a producer.

In 2019, Margot Robbie was ranked among the World’s Highest Paid Actresses by Forbes.

Margot Robbie will be seen in the “Asteroid City” and “Barbie” films.

In 2008, Margot Robbie made her film debut with the “Vigilante” film.

In 2008, Margot Robbie made her television debut with the “Neighbours” series. Margot also appeared in some television series like Talkin’ ‘Bout Your Generation, Neighbours 30th: The Stars Reunite, Review with Myles Barlow, Saturday Night Live, Dollface, and more.

Margot Robbie acted in many movies such as About Time, Suite Française, The Legend of Tarzan, Terminal, Birds of Prey, The Suicide Squad, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and more.

What movie is Margot Robbie known for?

Margot Robbie is famous for her role as Naomi Lapaglia in “The Wolf of Wall Street” black comedy film.

Margot Robbie also well-recognized for her role as Harley Quinn in the “Suicide Squad” (2016) and Jane Porter in The Legend of Tarzan (2016).

Who is Margot Robbie Husband?

Margot Robbie is a married woman. Margot Robbie husband is Tom Ackerley. He is a British assistant director.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley met on the set of “Suite Française” in 2013.

Margot Robbie moved to London in 2014 with Ackerley and LuckyChap Entertainment co-founders Sophia Kerr and Josie McNamara.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley got married in Australia in December 2016.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley live in Venice Beach, California.

How old is Margot Robbie?

Margot Robbie’s age is 32 years. Margot Robbie’s full name is Margot Elise Robbie. Margot Robbie was born to Sarie Kessler and Doug Robbie in Dalby, Queensland, Australia.

Margot Robbie’s birth date is 2 July and her birth year is 1990. Margot Robbie’s height is 1.68. Margot Robbie has three siblings- Cameron Robbie, Anya Robbie, and Lachlan Robbie.

Margot Robbie did her studies at circus school and Somerset College. Margot Robbie’s nationality is Australian.

