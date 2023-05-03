Who Is Harry Garside? Harry Garside Rejects Accusations Made For Domestic Violence

After being detained on Tuesday at Sydney International Airport, Harry Garside has released a statement to the public. Garside was detained after landing in Sydney as a result of his participation in the reality television program I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here.

Harry Garside Is Detained

According to NSW Police, the 25-year-old was detained after an inquiry into complaints of an occurrence featuring a 32-year-old woman who is believed to be his former lover Ashley Ruscoe. Garside was given conditional release to show up in court later in May, according to the police, who later confirmed that he had been charged with usual assault. He was transported to Mascot Police Station, according to the police statement, where he is assisting investigators. According to his statement, he was utterly taken aback by the police’s behavior yesterday at Sydney International Airport when there were reporters there.

Harry Garside Will Appear At Downing Centre Local Court

On May 24, he is scheduled to appear in Downing Centre Local Court. Garside has won 7 Australian national boxing titles and a bronze medal for Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The world-class lightweight boxer plans to represent Australia at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. On Wednesday, he issued a statement in which he pledged to uphold his character and challenge the accusation.

Harry Garside’s Statement

Garside claimed in a post on Instagram that he vehemently refutes the accusations of assault and challenges the narrative that was submitted to the police. He will stand by himself against this accusation because he has nothing to conceal. He was sure that the court system would restore his reputation because the police did not have access to all the information. He won’t be discussing anything more because the case is currently in court. Police already acknowledged that Garside had been accused of common assault in connection with a purported incident involving his ex-partner.

Harry Garside’s Career

Garside gained notoriety after winning the bronze medal in the lightweight category at the Olympics in Tokyo. The gifted Southpaw, who was born in Victoria, relocated to Sydney and entered the professional ranks. He won his first three matches, which includes the national lightweight trophy in his second. By defying boxing clichés by practicing ballet, painting his nails, and being candid about his feelings, Garside gained admirers outside of his sport. Since his time in the jungle, rumors have circulated that Garside is also dealing with a possible defamation case from his former manager Pete Mitrevski due to remarks he made while the show was being filmed.

