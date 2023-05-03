Who is Gordon Lightfoot’s wife? Did Gordon Lightfoot ever married?

Gordon Lightfoot was a notable Canadian singer, songwriter as well as a guitarist. Gordon Lightfoot died on 1 May 2023 in Toronto, Canada.

Gordon Lightfoot was well-recognized for his international success in folk, country music, and folk-rock.

Gordon Lightfoot’s number-one hit song was “If You Could Read My Mind”.

In 1960, Gordon Lightfoot released his debut self-titled studio album. In 1960s, Gordon Lightfoot released The Way I Feel, Back Here on Earth, and Did She Mention My Name? studio albums.

In 1962, Gordon Lightfoot released his debut single “(Remember Me) I’m the One”.

Gordon Lightfoot released many singles such as “Bitter Green”, “Canadian Railroad Trilogy”, “I’m Not Sayin'”, “If I Could”, “Summer Side of Life”, “You Are What I Am”, “Race Among the Ruins”, “Baby Step Back”, and more.

Gordon Lightfoot Cause of Death

Gordon Lightfoot died suddenly on 1 May 2023 at Sunnybrook Hospital, Toronto, Canada at the age of 84. Gordon Lightfoot died of natural causes, according to the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center in Toronto.

In mid-April 2023, they had to cancel their 2023 tour due to Gordon Lightfoot’s health problems.

Gordon Lightfoot’s full name is Gordon Meredith Lightfoot Jr. Gordon Lightfoot’s birth date was 17 November 1938. Gordon Lightfoot was born to Gordon Lightfoot Sr. and Jessica Lightfoot in Orillia, Ontario, Canada.

When we were younger, Burton Cummings and I went to a #GordonLightfoot concert. We sat there mesmerized the entire time at the way he sang and the stories his lyrics told. Poetry, folklore & music. Spellbound would be a good way to describe it. Love to his family and friends… pic.twitter.com/3yCVHsfk8E — Randy Bachman (@RandysVinylTap) May 2, 2023

Who is Gordon Lightfoot wife?

Gordon Lightfoot was a married man. When Gordon Lightfoot died, his wife was Kim Hasse.

Gordon Lightfoot married Kim Hasse for the third time on 19 December 2014 at Rosedale United Church.

Gordon Lightfoot and Kim Hasse were together and happily living their married life for a few years.

Gordon Lightfoot Ex-wife

Gordon Lightfoot married three times. Gordon Lightfoot’s first two marriages did not last very long.

Gordon Lightfoot first married Swedish woman Brita Ingegard Olsson in April 1963. Gordon Lightfoot has two children with Britta – Ingrid Lightfoot and Fred Lightfoot.

The marriage of Gordon Lightfoot and Britta Ingehard Olsson did not last long, and after ten years of marriage, they divorced in 1973.

Gordon Lightfoot married Elizabeth Moon in 1989. Gordon Lightfoot and Elizabeth Moon have two children, Miles Lightfoot and Meredith Moon.

Gordon Lightfoot and Elizabeth Moon were married for nine years and divorced in 2011.

Gordon Lightfoot also has two other children – Eric Lightfoot and Gaylen McGee from his other relationship.

