Prof Dan Kgwadi: SA Academic Leader & NWU’s ‘Transformation Driver’ Passed Away

Yes, you heard correctly; he has died. The death of Professor Dan Kgwadi occurred on April 30, 2023, a Sunday. Dan Kgwadi was the vice-chancellor and principal of the Vaal University of Technology (VUT), hence the news of his death was a huge blow to the institution. The news of Dan Kgwadi’s passing has been making headlines and inflicting pain on people. They continue to have concerns about Dan Kgwadi’s cause of death in the interim. What went wrong with him? Many questions about his passing are currently dominating people’s thoughts.

How Did Professor Dan Kgwadi Passed Away?

Dan Kgwadi battled a protracted illness before passing away on Sunday night, according to the sources.Dan Kgwadi’s passing was verified by the institution’s chair, Professor Mandla Radebe, during a campus announcement. He claimed that Dan Kgwadi’s ailment caused him to pass away. However, the campus announcement made no mention of the vice-chancellor of VUT’s cause of death. Dan Kgwadi was put on special leave in February after being absent due to illness for 14 days and spending five days in the hospital.

Tributes

Tebogo Mosito expressed his condolences for Dan Kgwadi’s passing by saying, “May your beautiful soul Rest in eternal peace Professor Dan Kgwadi Ntate Dan Kgwadi.” May we all have the fortitude to continue implementing some of your plans to use education to transform rural youngsters in the Northwest and beyond.Do not be afraid because those who are given much will also get much. Luke 12:48 We appreciate your support of TeMo Foundation NPO and the numerous individuals who have assisted you in your progress as well as your wisdom.

His Career

Dan Kgwadi was appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of the institution last year on February 1 for a period of six months; however, his probation was extended until January 31, 2023, with the need that he present his probation report by the deadline. For his change at North-West University VUT, he received high praise. Dan Kgwadi’s death was difficult, according to a friend.

Read Also: WWE Star Carmella Surprises Fans By Revealing Her Pregnancy And Staging An Incredible Photoshoot