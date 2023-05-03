What Has Dean Gaffney Been Doing Since His Departure From The Show EastEnders?

I’m a Celebrity, South Africa’s lineup for this year now includes Dean Gaffney. Acclaimed for depicting Robbie Jackson in EastEnders, the entertainer was worked out of the BBC cleanser in the year 2003 yet plays repeated the part on various events. He returned in the year 2017, but in the year 2019, he was officially cancelled. According to reports, the show’s creators were concerned about his off-set behaviour.

Who is Dean Gaffney?

Dean Martin Gaffney, who was born on 14th February of the year 1978 is an English entertainer, referred to for his job as Robbie Jackson on the BBC drama EastEnders. He participated in the 2006 season of ITV’s “I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!” and placed fifth overall.

Hammersmith, London, is where Gaffney was born and he trained at the Sylvia Young Theatre School in Marylebone and the Corona Theatre School in Kew Bridge after attending St. Mark’s Catholic School in Hounslow.

In December of the year 1993, Gaffney made his first appearance as Robbie Jackson on EastEnders. He played the role for 11 years. Later in the year 2003, producer and maker Louise Berridge settled on the choice to chop out Gaffney alongside the entertainer Bindya Solanki, who played his on-screen sweetheart Nita Mistry.

What Dean Has Been Doing Since His Departure From EastEnders?

Dean made an appearance on Celebs Go Dating in the year 2019 following his departure from EastEnders. During an episode of the show’s eighth season that aired in the year 2020, the 45-year-old said that he wanted to be in love and feel like a butterfly. After separating from his long-term girlfriend and model Rebekah Rose-Ward, he appeared on the show.

Dean went on to reveal the real reason he joined Celebs Go Dating following his appearance in season 8. He responded when questioned about it at the TRIC Awards in London that he went on Celebs Go Dating to live it up and in the end, it was just a job, a job that paid well.

Dean Spends Quality Time With Family

Dean has also been spending quality time with his family, including his twin daughters Charlotte and Chloe, whom he shares with his ex-partner Sarah Burge, away from the spotlight. Dean’s daughter Chloe recently welcomed Mimi and Penelope, two of her children and he is a proud grandfather.

Dean showed how much he enjoys being a grandfather in an adorable post. He captioned a picture of Mimi in the year 2021 that he shared in which he wrote that a different kind of love existed here.

Even though the actor has appeared in fewer television roles since leaving EastEnders, he already had an impressive resume. Before appearing in M.I. High and Misfits, Dean landed a role as himself on Ricky Gervais’ Extras in the year 2007.

Read Also: Jordan Neely, NYC Subway Passenger Choked to Death