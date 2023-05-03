Jordan Neely, NYC Subway Passenger Choked to Death

Who is Jordan Neely? In a dramatic new video, a straphanger takes matters into his own hands, holding down an insane guy in a tragic event last week at a Manhattan subway station.

What Happened to Jordan Neely?

According to police and a witness who shot the video, the 24-year-old passenger stepped in after the vagrant, identified as Jordan Neely, 30, began going on an angry diatribe on a northbound F train Monday afternoon. “He starts to make a speech,” Juan Alberto Vazquez, a freelance journalist, said in Spanish during an interview Tuesday.

After that, “He started screaming aggressively,” Vazquez told The Washington Post. Moreover, “He said he had no food, no drink, was tired; and didn’t care if he went to jail.” He began yelling all of these things, then removed his jacket, a black jacket, and flung it on the ground.” That’s when the straphanger, according to Vazquez; approached Neely and put him in a chokehold, holding him there for 15 minutes. The three-and-a-half-minute video filmed by Vazquez; shows the blond tube rider laying on the train floor with his arm wrapped around the man’s neck. The train came to a halt at the Broadway-Lafayette Street/Bleeker Street station; with the doors open, according to Vasquez, and the conductor had contacted 911.

Who is Jordan Neely?

According to police and law enforcement sources, the chokehold placed on Jordan Neely caused him to lose consciousness. EMS workers at the station were unable to resuscitate him. Reports indicate that the straphanger was brought into the prison and eventually released without charges. Jordan Neely, who had a history of mental health concerns and was homeless, was the individual affected by the chokehold.

More From the Officials

The inquiry is ongoing, and officials are awaiting autopsy findings; before determining whether to prosecute the younger guy, according to sources. When approached by The Post on Tuesday; he declined to respond, stating, “I am not interested in answering any questions, thank you.” Vazquez, who was on his way to Yonkers at the time; claimed Neely barged aboard the train at the Second Avenue stop; and immediately began screaming and cursing at passengers, leading several to flee.

The Video Footage is Proof

Later video shows the man flailing his arms and legs in an attempt to free himself while the straphanger has him in a headlock and another bystander helps to hold him down on the tube train floor. “He moved his arms but couldn’t express anything,” said Vazquez of Neely. “He could only move his arms. “Then he just stopped moving,” Vasquez remembered. Moreover, “He had run out of energy.”

Off-camera, a person can be heard in the video expressing concern for Neely’s well-being. The man who had been assisting the straphanger in holding Neely down says, “He’s not squeezing anymore.” After a few seconds, the two let Neely go, leaving him laying on his side on the ground. “We thought he just passed out or ran out of air.”

