Is Cyril Nri Married? Who is Cyril Nri Husband?

Cyril Nri is a famous Nigerian-British actor.

Cyril Nri is well-recognized for his role as Superintendent Adam Okaro in “The Bill” police TV series.

In 1989, Cyril Nri made his acting debut with the “Strapless” series.

From 2001 to 2017, Cyril Nri appeared as Inspector Tony Callaghan / Thomas Hakizimana / Mark Harmer / Andrew Lombard in the “Doctors” tv series.

In 2019, Cyril Nri last appeared as a First Order officer in the “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” series.

Babe wake up, new headcanon just dropped

These two characters played by Cyril Nri are the same person I think

Shopkeeper going from working to preserve order with the White Guardian, to ascending into the Governor to turn that order into control with the Division pic.twitter.com/iztkeaIDhl

— Tigorello 💙🏳️‍⚧️ (@Tigfore) February 6, 2023