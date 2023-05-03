Is Cyril Nri Married? Who is Cyril Nri Husband?

Cyril Nri is a famous Nigerian-British actor.
Cyril Nri is well-recognized for his role as Superintendent Adam Okaro in “The Bill” police TV series.
In 1989, Cyril Nri made his acting debut with the “Strapless” series.
From 2001 to 2017, Cyril Nri appeared as Inspector Tony Callaghan / Thomas Hakizimana / Mark Harmer / Andrew Lombard in the “Doctors” tv series.
In 2019, Cyril Nri last appeared as a First Order officer in the “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” series.
From 2000 to 2011, Cyril Nri appeared in the “Holby City” tv series.
Cyril Nri also acted in many movies and tv series such as Saracen, The Steal, Goodnight Sweetheart, Pie in the Sky, Family Affairs, Down to Earth, Harry Hill’s TV Burp, Deadmeat, House of Anubis, Wizards vs Aliens, Death in Paradise, and more.
How old is Cyril Nri?
Cyril Nri’s full name is Cyril Ikechukwu Nri. Cyril Nri’s birth date is 25 April and his birth year is 1961. Cyril Nri’s age is 62 years. Cyril Nrin was born to his parents in Nigeria.
Cyril Nri’s family is Igbo. Cyril Nri did his studies at Holland Park School in West London and Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. Cyril Nri’s nationality is Nigerian-British.
Who is Cyril Nri Husband?
Cyril Nri is a married man. Cyril Nri is openly [email protected] Cyril Nri husband’s name is unavailable.
Cyril Nri never shared any information about his husband. Cyril Nri has kept the identity and name of his husband a secret.
Cyril Nri got married many years back. Cyril Nri has two children who are grown.
