What happen to Allison Holker husband? How long have tWitch and Allison been married?

Allison Holker is a famous American choreographer, dancer, and actress.

Allison Holker is well-recognized for her appearances in the “So You Think You Can Dance” television dance competition.

Allison Holker worked in many television, film, and concert tours.

Allison Holker also participated in the “Dancing with the Stars” show.

Who is Allison Holker husband?

Allison Holker’s marital status is widow. Allison Holker husband was Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

Allison Holker and Stephen “Twitch” Boss married in 2013 at the Villa San-Juliet Winery in Paso Robles, California, owned by SYTYCD producer and judge Nigel Lithgow.

Allison Holker and Stephen are fellow “So You Think You Can Dance” all-stars. Allison Holker and Stephen have two children – Maddox Laurel Boss, Zaia Boss Boss. A son was born in 2016 and a daughter in 2019.

Allison Holker gave birth to a daughter, Weslie Fowler, in 2008 with her ex-fiancé. Stephen adopted Wesley after he married Allison.

Allison Holker and Stephen were together only till 2022. Stephen’s death was announced on 14 December 2022. Stephen’s death was suicide. Stephen died at the age of 40.

Allison Holker said on the death of her husband Stephen- “No one had any inkling he was low,” Holker said. “He didn’t want people to know.” She added, “He just wanted to be everyone’s Superman and protector.”

Where is Allison Holker from?

Allison Holker’s full name is Allison Renae Holker. Allison Holker’s age is 35 years. Allison Holker’s birth date is 6 February and her birth year is 1988.

Allison Holker was born to Nikki Holker in Anoka County, Minnesota, United States. Allison Holker did her studies at Timpanogos High School. Allison Holker’s nationality is American.

Is Allison Holker currently in a relationship?

No, Allison Holker is not in a relationship with anyone.

Allison Holker has not dated anyone and is not in a relationship after the death of her husband.

Allison Holker is focusing on her career with her kids.

