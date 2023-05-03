Drake Upton Died in a Car Accident in Lafayette, Louisiana

Drake Upton, a former Ovey Comeaux High School student and Patriot Construction and Industrial employee, died at a young age from injuries incurred in an automobile accident, according to Louisiana State Police records.

What was Drake Upton’s Name?

Drake Upton was born in the Vermilion Parish hamlet of Maurice. His home, though, was Lafayette, a city in southern Louisiana. He attended Ovey Comeaux High School, a public high school in Lafayette, and was renowned for his lively and pleasant demeanor. After graduation, he started working at Patriot Building and Industrial, specializing in building and maintenance services. Drake was a dedicated worker who was well-liked and respected by his coworkers.

His sudden and terrible death in an automobile accident at 19 has devastated his family, friends, and community. Drake will be remembered for his generosity, upbeat personality, and influence on people around him.

Drake Upton Automobile Accident:

A tragic single-vehicle incident happened this morning at about 6:30 a.m. on LA 44 near Oak Tree Street in St. James Parish, according to Louisiana State Police Troop A. Drake Ryan Upton, 19, of Lafayette, died in the collision. According to the preliminary investigation, Upton was traveling south on LA 44 in a 2019 Ford F-150 when he failed to negotiate a left-hand bend.

Consequently, he drove off the road to the right, overcorrected, and crashed into a tree, causing his car to flip. Upton was not wearing a seatbelt when the collision and was thrown from the vehicle, incurring severe injuries. He was sent to a local hospital and died from his injuries.

A toxicological sample was collected from Upton as part of the continuing inquiry and is being analyzed. The accident’s cause is currently under investigation. Drake Upton’s death at such a young age is a tragedy that has devastated his family and the community.

