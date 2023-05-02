Know the Cause Behind Palestinian Detainee Khader Adnan’s Death

Authorities reported that Palestinian detainee Khader Adnan, a former Islamic Jihad spokesman who became a symbol of Palestinian opposition to Israeli detention policies, passed away on Tuesday after going on a hunger strike for 87 days.

Israeli Prison Service Announced Khader’s Death

The Israeli Prison Service said in a statement announcing Adnan’s death that he had been on hunger strike since his arrest on February 5 and that while in detention he had refused to receive medical attention. The administration of the jail added that shortly after his nearly three-month hunger strike, he was discovered dead in his cell early Tuesday.

Adnan’s death was also announced by the Palestinian Prisoners Society, which stated that the Israeli occupation assassinated Sheikh Khader Adnan.

Islamic Jihad said of his posthumous promotion to the commander that Khader Adnan rose as a martyr in a crime for which the Zionist occupation bears full and direct responsibility. Numerous Israelis have been killed by suicide bombings and rocket attacks carried out by the Palestinian militant group supported by Iran.

According to Israeli authorities, he was arrested in February on suspicion of membership in a terrorist organization, support for terrorism, and incitement. At the time of his death, he had not been tried.

As a mark of respect for Adnan, Palestinian political parties announced a general strike on Tuesday in the West Bank, shutting down shops, schools, and courts.

What did The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society say?

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society reports that Palestinian prisoners held in Ofer Prison, an Israeli military prison in the West Bank, started a general hunger strike on Tuesday to protest his death.

Adnan was from Jenin in the involved West Bank. A video from Jenin on Tuesday showed one of his children exhibiting his dad’s demise during a dissent.

There were additional reports of three rocket dispatches from the Gaza Strip toward An Israeli area, which arrived in open regions, as per the Israel Guard Powers (IDF). The IDF guaranteed that no interceptors were sent off, however alarms were heard close to Sa’ad, a kibbutz in the Negev desert in southern Israel.

“Deliberate assassination, by refusing his request to release him, neglecting him medically, and keeping him in his cell despite the seriousness of his health condition,” Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said.

Adnan’s 66-day hunger strike, which ended in February of the year 2012, was the longest ever recorded by a Palestinian detainee in Israeli prisons and drew international attention for the first time.

