Who Is Tennis Player Mirra Andreeva’s, Sister Erika Andreeva?

One of the most intriguing new tennis players on the WTA Tour is Mirra Andreeva. The 15-year-old from Russia is as of now a main 200 player, and she is by all accounts bound to break into the main 100 pretty soon. A brief biography of her and her sister can be found here.

Who is Mirra Andreeva’s Sister?

Born on 24th June of the year 2004, Erika Aleksandrovna Andreeva is a tennis player from Russia. Additionally, Andreeva holds the world’s No. 1 WTA doubles ranking, a career-high. 487, accomplished on 22nd August of the year 2022. On the ITF Circuit, she has won three singles titles and one doubles title.

At the 2021 French Open, Andreeva placed second in the girl’s singles competition. In the final, she lost to Linda Nosková. At the $15k event in Pazardzhik, Bulgaria, in November of the year 2020, Andreeva won her first senior ITF Circuit title. She won another ITF title a month later, this time at the $15k Cairo, Egypt, event.

She won her third $15k tournament in March of the year 2021. After qualifying, Andreeva made her WTA Tour debut at the 2022 Ladies’ Open Lausanne. After losing only three games to Anna Blinkova in the first round, she won there for the first time on the WTA Tour.

She qualified for the main draw at the 2022 US Open by winning all three of her qualifying matches. Moreover, she reached the main draw as a lucky loser at the inaugural 2023 ATX Open in Austin, Texas.

In the first round, she defeated Harriet Dart in the longest match of the season, which lasted three hours and 32 minutes, and she then lost another three-hour match to Anna-Lena Friedsam. Mirra Andreeva, her sister, is also a tennis player. They are both from Krasnoyarsk, however, moved to Moscow for training.

What You Should Know About Mirra Andreeva?

Russian tennis player Mirra Aleksandrovna Andreeva was born on 29th April of the year 2007. After receiving a wildcard for the singles tournament, Andreeva made her WTA Tour main-draw debut at the 2022 Jasmin Open and she reached the Junior Australian Open final in January of the year 2023.

Andreeva won her first-ever WTA match against Leylah Fernandez at the age of 15 after receiving a wildcard into the main draw of the WTA 1000 Mutua Madrid Open that was also held this year.

With this triumph, she turned into the third most youthful player to win a fundamental draw match at a WTA 1000 competition, behind just Coco Gauff and CiCi Bellis. In addition, Bellis was the first 15-year-old to defeat a Top 50 opponent at a WTA 1000 tournament in 2015. Andreeva is the second 15-year-old to accomplish this feat.

Both Sisters Are Fantastic Tennis Players

When Mirra asked how she got started playing tennis, she said that since she was Erika’s younger sister, she was always on the court, and her elder sister Erika started playing when she was five or six, perhaps even earlier. She added that maybe she started picking up some tennis balls when she saw her sister, however, she began fairly late, as she started playing at six.

After receiving a wildcard to compete in the singles event at the Jasmin Open that was held last year, Andreeva played her first match on the WTA Tour in the main draw. Moreover, in January of the year 2023, she reached the Junior Australian Open final.

The Andreeva sisters started out playing the sport at their Siberian home, went to Sochi to get formal training, and then set up their training headquarters with coaches Jean-René Lisnard and Jean-Christophe Faurel in Cannes, France. Faurel had previously worked with another young genius, Coco Gauff.

