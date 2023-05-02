Before Tuesday’s Met Gala in New York, Serena Williams and her husband revealed that they are expecting their second child.

Serena Announced Pregnancy At Met Gala Red Carpet

Serena posted pictures on her Instagram account, with a child knock and her caption that read 3 of us discussing herself, her significant other Alexis Ohanian and her unborn youngster.

The Met Gala is an annual event that raises money for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year’s theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Excellence”, to pay tribute to the late Chanel fashioner.

She won the Australian Open in the year 2017 while she was expecting her first child, Olympia, and returned to the tour the following year. After her return from labour, Williams arrived at back-to-back finals at Wimbledon and the US Open yet lost each of the four coordinates with the latest being her 2019 US Open last loss to Bianca Andreescu.

The American tennis player holds the record for the most Grand Slam singles titles won by any player during the Open era, surpassing Steffi Graf, a fellow “GOAT” contender.

Her last huge homerun title however came at the 2017 Australian Open. She got back to the activity at Wimbledon in June lasted quite a long time following a drawn-out nonattendance from the contest and lost to Frenchwoman Concordance Tan in the main round.

Know About Serena Williams

Serena Jameka Williams is a retired professional tennis player from the United States, who was born on 26th September of the year 1981. She was ranked No. 1 in the world and is regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time along with 1 in singles by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) for 319 weeks, including a record-breaking 186 consecutive weeks.

She brought home 23 Huge homerun singles championships, the most by any player in the Open Period, and the second-most time. She is the main player, male or female, to achieve a Lifelong Brilliant Bang in the two singles and duplicates. Turning proficient in the year 1995, she brought home her most memorable significant singles championship at the 1999 US Open.

Why did Serena Retire From Tennis?

Last year on 9th August, Serena Williams declared her retirement from tennis, stating that she was evolving away from the sport. Williams said she will focus on her funding firm called ‘Serena Adventures’. She has also stated that she wants to expand her family with her husband Alexis Ohanian, with whom she has a daughter Olympia, who is five years old.

Williams’ brutal retirement news was that she never managed to surpass Margaret Court’s record of 24 grand slam titles. The American hero lost the last four huge home run finals that she played. In the third round of Flushing Meadows, she lost to Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic, her final professional match.

