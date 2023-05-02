Who is Jessie Ware married to? Does Jessie Ware have children?

Jessie Ware is a famous British singer-songwriter and broadcaster.

In 2012, Jessie Ware released her debut studio album “Devotion”. In 2014, Jessie Ware released her second studio album “Tough Love”.

Jessie Ware also released her other three studio albums- That! Feels Good!, What’s Your Pleasure?, and Glasshouse.

This album is no longer just mine, it’s all yours! Thrilled to be having the greatest time making music with my nearest and dearest. Thank you so so much for all your encouragement. This sounds completely sappy, but you’ve lifted me up and helped me get to this place where I feel pic.twitter.com/cQDZHvVtuM — Jessie Ware (@JessieWare) April 28, 2023

Jessie Ware released four Extended plays- Spotify Sessions, Nervous, If You’re Never Gonna Move, and No to Love.

In 2010, Jessie Ware released her debut single “Nervous”.

In 2023, Jessie Ware released her new songs “Pearls” and “Begin Again”.

Jessie Ware also released many songs like “Free Yourself”, “Remember Where You Are”, “Kiss of Life”, “Save a Kiss”, “Hot N Heavy”, “Spotlight”, “Overtime”, “Ooh La La”, “Please”, “Champagne Kisses”, “Alone”, “Midnight”, “Imagine It Was Us”, “Say You Love Me”, and more.

Who is Jessie Ware Husband?

Jessie Ware is a married woman. Jessie Ware husband is Sam Burrows.

Jessie Ware and Sam Burrows are childhood friends. Jessie Ware and Sam Burrows married in August 2014.

Jessie Ware and Sam Burroughs met in school, on the Greek island of Skopelos Paros, Jessie Ware and Sam Burroughs became engaged.

Jessie Ware and Sam Burrows have three children together- the first was born in September 2016, the second was born in June 2019, and the third was born in July 2021.

What nationality is Jessie Ware?

Jessie Ware’s full name is Jessica Lois Ware. Jessie Ware’s nationality is British. Jessie Ware’s age is 38 years. Jessie Ware’s birth date is 15 October and her birth year is 1984.

Jessie Ware was born to John Ware and Helena Ware in Hammersmith, London, United Kingdom. Jessie Ware has a sister named Hannah Ware. Jessie Ware did her studies at Alleyn’s School and the University of Sussex.

Read Also:- Recap from General Hospital: Nina Reeves Realizes Her Revenge Action Could Harm Willow