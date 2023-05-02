Who is Jessica Biel Husband? How much older is Jessica Biel than Justin Timberlake?

Jessica Biel is a popular American actress. Jessica Biel won many awards for her performances like a Young Artist Award.

Jessica Biel is well-recognized for her role as Erin Hardesty in the “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (2003) horror film.

In 1994, Jessica Biel made her film debut with the “It’s a Digital World” short film.

In 1996, Jessica Biel made her television debut as Mary Camden in the “7th Heaven” series.

Jessica Biel is famous for her role in the Limetown, BoJack Horseman, Saturday Night Live, Candy, and more.

Jessica Biel acted in many movies such as I’ll Be Home for Christmas, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Blade: Trinity, The Illusionist, I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry, Valentine’s Day, Hitchcock, The Book of Love, Shock and Awe, and more.

Where is Jessica Biel from?

Jessica Biel’s full name is Jessica Claire Biel. Jessica Biel was born to Kimberly Biel and Jonathan Edward Biel in Ely, Minnesota, United States.

Jessica Biel’s is 41 years. Jessica Biel’s birth date is 3 March and her birth year is 1982. Jessica Biel has a brother named Justin Biel.

Jessica Biel is of German, French, English, and Scandinavian ancestry. Jessica Biel did her studies at Tufts University. Jessica Biel’s nationality is American.

Who is Jessica Biel Husband?

Jessica Biel is a married woman. Jessica Biel husband is Justin Timberlake. He is a singer and songwriter.

Jessica Biel started dating Justin Timberlake in 2017.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake got engaged in December 2011. Nearly a year later, on October 19, 2012, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake married at the Borgo Egnazia Resort in Fasano, Italy.

Actress Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have two sons together- first was born in April 2015 and second was born in July 2020. Jessica Biel’s sons names are Phineas Timberlake and Silas Randall Timberlake.

Yes, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are still together.

