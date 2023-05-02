Missouri Cheerleader Addi Siscel Dies in Car Accident, Community Rallies to Raise Funds for Family

A tragic car accident in St. Charles County, Missouri has claimed the life of 17-year-old cheerleader Addi Siscel, leaving the community in mourning.

How The Accident took place?

According to local authorities, the accident occurred when Siscel’s vehicle collided with another car on Route DD. She was transported to a nearby hospital with critical injuries, but unfortunately she was declared dead to them the next day.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the accident sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The Francis Howell High School student was involved in a serious collision and sadly passed away from her injuries the following day.

Community Rallies to Support the Siscel Family and the fund page

In the wake of this tragedy, the community has come together to support the Siscel family in any way they can. A GoFundMe campaign was launched to help cover the costs of medical bills and funeral expenses, which has already raised over $2,500 at the time of writing.

Friends, family, and members of the community have also been leaving messages of love and support on social media.

Tributes to Addi Siscel:

Siscel was a talented cheerleader who was deeply loved by her family, friends, and fellow students. Her coaches describe her as a “hardworking and dedicated athlete” who had a passion for cheerleading and always had a smile on her face.

The Francis Howell School District released a statement expressing their condolences and offering support to those affected by the tragedy.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to Addi’s family and friends during this difficult time,” the statement read. “The Francis Howell School District community mourns the loss of one of our own.”

As the community continues to mourn the loss of a bright and talented young woman, they also remain committed to supporting the Siscel family during this difficult time. Our thoughts and condolences go out to them during this tragic time.

Read More: Award-winning cook and MasterChef Australia host Jock Zonfrillo has passed away aged 46.