Who is Felicity Blunt, Wife of Stanley Tucci?

Felicity Blunt, a literary agent, is married to Stanley Tucci, an American actor, writer, producer, and director. The couple met at her sister’s wedding, where Tucci’s first wife was the maid of honor, and they tied the knot in 2012.

Her Background

Felicity Blunt was born in London, England, in 1981, and grew up in Wandsworth. Her father, Oliver Blunt, is a retired history teacher, and her mother, Joanna Mackle, is the director of the Hunterian Museum and Art Gallery in Glasgow, Scotland. She has three siblings: Sebastian, a lawyer, Susannah, an actress, and Emily, an actress who is married to actor John Krasinski.

Educational Background of Felicity Blunt

Felicity Blunt attended Oxford University, where she studied English Literature and Language, before joining the publishing industry. She began her career as a junior agent at Curtis Brown in London, before moving to William Morris Endeavor (WME) in 2012. She has represented a variety of authors, including John Le Carre, Nigella Lawson, and Sophie Kinsella, among others.

In addition to her career in publishing, Blunt has also appeared in several films and TV shows, including “The Five-Year Engagement,” “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows,” and “My Summer of Love.” She also made a cameo appearance in “The Devil Wears Prada,” which starred her sister Emily. Blunt is also an avid supporter of various charitable causes, including the British Red Cross and Cancer Research UK.

Married Life of Tucci and Blunt

Tucci and Felicity Blunt engaged in 2011 and tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2012. The couple has two children together: a son named Matteo Oliver and a daughter named Emilia Giovanna. Tucci also has three children from his previous marriage to socialite Kate Tucci, who passed away from breast cancer in 2009. Since their marriage, Tucci and Blunt have frequently worked together on various projects.

They co-starred in “The Children Act” in 2017, and Tucci directed Blunt in the short film “Final Portrait” in 2018. They have also appeared together in numerous red-carpet events and interviews, displaying a strong bond and affection towards each other. In an interview with People magazine in 2017; Tucci spoke fondly of his wife, saying, “She’s the best thing to ever happen to me. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner in life.” Blunt also spoke about her admiration for her husband’s work; describing him as “an extraordinary actor and director.”

More About Felicity Blunt

In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tucci and Blunt shared a video of themselves making a Negroni cocktail on Instagram, which quickly went viral. The couple’s easy chemistry and playful banter endeared them to fans, with many commenting on their relationship goals and chemistry.

In conclusion, Felicity Blunt is a successful literary agent, actress, and philanthropist best known for her marriage to Stanley Tucci. Together, the couple has formed a strong and enduring partnership; working together on various projects and sharing a deep affection and respect for each other.

