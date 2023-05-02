Meet Kim Holloway, Wife of Basketball Coach Shaheen Holloway

Shaheen Holloway is a retired American basketball player and currently a head coach for the men’s basketball team at St. Peter’s University in Jersey City, New Jersey. He has had a long and successful career both as a player and as a coach, and his wife Kim Holloway has been by his side throughout it all.

How Did Kim Holloway and Shaheen Meet Each Other?

Kim Holloway and Shaheen met in college at Seton Hall University, where Shaheen was a star point guard on the basketball team and Kim was a member of the cheerleading squad. They began dating during their college years and have been together ever since. After college, Shaheen went on to play professionally in Europe for several years before returning to the United States to begin his coaching career. He started as an assistant coach at Iona College before moving on to Rutgers University, where he served as an assistant coach for six years.

What Does Kim Holloway Do?

In 2018, Shaheen was hired as the head coach of the men’s basketball team at St. Peter’s University, and Kim Holloway has been there to support him every step of the way. She attends all of his games and is his biggest fan. Kim is also a successful businesswoman in her own right. She is the founder and CEO of a company called K.A.S. and Associates, which specializes in event planning, marketing, and public relations. She has worked with a wide range of clients, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, and industry leaders have recognized her for her excellence in the field.

Also a Philanthropist

In addition to her work with her company, Kim Holloway is also involved in philanthropic efforts. She is a member of the board of directors for the Shaheen Holloway Scholarship Fund, which provides financial assistance to college-bound students from underprivileged backgrounds. Kim and Shaheen have three children together, two sons and a daughter. Their oldest son, Shaheen Jr., is following in his father’s footsteps and playing college basketball at Seton Hall University, where his parents first met. Despite their busy schedules and demanding careers, Kim and Shaheen make time for each other and for their family. They are committed to their marriage and have been together for over 20 years.

Very Supportive of Each Other

In a recent interview, Shaheen spoke about the importance of having a strong support system; and how Kim Holloway has been there for him throughout his career. “My wife has been my rock,” he said. “She’s been there for me through the ups and downs of my playing career; moreover, she’s been there for me as a coach. She’s my biggest fan, and I couldn’t do any of this without her.” Kim echoed her husband’s sentiments, saying, “We’ve been through a lot together, but we always make time for each other and for our family. We’re a team, and we support each other in everything we do.”

In conclusion, Shaheen and Kim Holloway are a powerful couple; who have achieved success in both their personal and professional lives. They met in college, fell in love, and have been together ever since. They have built successful careers and businesses, while also giving back to their community through philanthropic efforts. Through it all, they have remained committed to each other and their family; and are a shining example of what a strong and supportive partnership can achieve.

