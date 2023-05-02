Who is Dionne Taylor? Meet Noah Taylor Wife Dionne Taylor

Noah Taylor is a popular Australian actor.

Noah Taylor is well-recognized for his role as Locke in the Game of Thrones series, teenage David Helfgott in Shine, Mr. Bucket in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Darby Sabini in the BBC One series Peaky Blinders, and Danny in the He Died with a Felafel in His Hand films.

How old is Noah Taylor?

Noah Taylor’s full name is Noah George Taylor. Noah Taylor’s age is 53 years. Noah Taylor’s date of birth is 4 September 1969. Noah Taylor was born to Maggie Taylor and Paul Taylor in London, England.

Noah Taylor’s height is 1.73 m. Noah Taylor’s father was a copywriter and journalist and Noah Taylor’s was a journalist and book editor. Noah Taylor has a brother. Noah Taylor’s nationality is Australian.

Who is Noah Taylor Wife?

Noah Taylor is a married man. Noah Taylor wife is Dionne Harris.

Noah Taylor married Dionne Harris on 14 November 2012. The couple has a child Martha Taylor.

After ten years of marriage, Noah Taylor and Dionne Taylor are still married.

Noah Taylor lives with his wife and children in Brighton, East Sussex.

Who is Dionne Taylor?

Noah Taylor is a fashion designer by profession and well-recognized as the wife of actor Noah Taylor. Noah Taylor was born in Australia.

Currently, Noah lives with his husband in Brighton, East Sussex.

What movies is Noah Taylor in?

In 1986, Noah Taylor made his acting debut with the “Dogs in Space” film. The same year, Noah Taylor acted in the “Killer Zombies” short film.

In 1987, Noah Taylor made his television debut with the “Frontier” TV miniseries.

In 2020, Noah Taylor last appeared as Max Menkoff in “The Menkoff Method” film.

Noah Taylor also appeared in Romeos, Fifteen Feet of Pure White Snow, and M.O.R. music videos.

Noah Taylor acted in many movies such as The Prisoner of St. Petersburg, Dead to the World, The Nostradamus Kid, Shine, There’s No Fish Food in Heaven, The Nine Lives of Tomas Katz, He Died with a Felafel in His Hand, The Sleeping Dictionary, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and more.

Noah Taylor appeared in many television series like Dolphin Cove, Water Rats, Bangkok Hilton, Game of Thrones, Powers, Deep Water, The Borgias, Peaky Blinders, Hanna, Preacher, and more.

