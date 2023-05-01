MasterChef Australia Judge, Jock Zonfrillo dies at the age of 46 | Cause of Death

Jock Zonfrillo was a notable Scottish television presenter as well as a chef. Jock Zonfrillo’s birth name was Barry Zonfrillo but he was known by his stage name.

Presenter Jock Zonfrillo died at the age of 46 on 30 April 2023 in Melbourne, Australia.

Jock Zonfrillo was well-recognized as the founder of The Orana Foundation and judge of MasterChef Australia.

Scottish television presenter Jock Zonfrillo died on Sunday 30 April in Melbourne, Australia. Jock Zonfrillo’s cause of death has not yet been released.

Jock Zonfrillo, a popular chef, was set to appear in a cooking show competition in 2019. He was scheduled to be featured in the premiere of a new series alongside guest judge British chef Jamie Oliver, but the episode was subsequently pulled from airing by Network 10. Jock Zonfrillo was born on August 4th, 1976 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Jock Zonfrillo has earned his place among the world’s most popular chefs. Jock Zonfrillo’s kitchen career began in the UK. Jock Zonfrillo began his career in London with Chef Marco Pierre Waite. After which, Jock gives him the credit for saving his life.

In his memoir titled “Last Shot”, which was published in the previous year, Jock Zonfrillo revealed that he experimented with heroin during his teenage years in Glasgow, and his addiction to drugs continued for many years while he was building on his initial success.

The book’s description reads, “For years he balanced a career as a rising star among legendary chefs with a crippling drug addiction that led him down many dark paths.”

In 1999, Jock Zonfrillo left the UK and worked as a head chef at Restaurant 41 in Sydney.

Shortly after, Jock Zonfrillo opened his own fine dining establishment, Restaurant Orana, in Delede but as of 2020 Jock’s restaurant has become Band.

Jock Zonfrillo hosted multiple shows, including “Nomadic Chef,” where he shared recipes from remote communities worldwide, as well as “Chef Exchange” and “Restaurant Revolution”.

Jock Zonfrillo established the Orana Foundation in 2016. Jock Zonfrillo also won the Basque Culinary World Award for supporting indigenous culture and culinary traditions.

Jock Zonfrillo was a married man. Jock Zonfrillo has a wife named Lauren Fried. Jock Zonfrillo and Lauren Fried have four children together.

Network 10 shared a statement – ​​Jock Zonfrillo’s family is deeply saddened by his death.

“So many words could describe him, so many stories could be told, but at this moment we are too overwhelmed to put him into words. To those who crossed his path, became his companion, or were Lucky enough to be part of his family, keep this proud Scot in your heart when you have your next whiskey.”

“We ask that you please allow us to grieve in private as we find space to navigate through this and celebrate our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son, and friend on the other side,” the statement read.

He was “in total shock” to wake up to the news of Zonfrillo’s death, celebrity chief Oliver said in a post on Facebook.

“We had the best time working together for this year’s MasterChef… Jock was so generous of me with his time and emotion on the show and I was really grateful for that…”

“Jock will be greatly missed… I can’t believe I’m writing this.”

