What Happened to Masterchef Judge Jock Zonfrillo? know more about Controversy and Scandal

Jock Zonfrillo, The MasterChef judge, died recently. According to some reports, he died after fighting with bowel Cancer for a few years. On this page, we’ll learn more details about the Jock Zonfrillo.

Jock Zonfrillo: Who was he

Originally from Scotland, Jock Zonfrillo was a highly esteemed chef, restaurateur, and television presenter who gained widespread recognition as a judge on MasterChef. He was primarily based in Australia, where he began his career as a dishwasher before ultimately rising to head chef.

In November 2013, Zonfrillo launched Restaurant Orana and Street ADL in Adelaide, solidifying his reputation as a skilled restaurateur. He was associated with numerous other restaurants throughout his career, including The Restaurant Marco Pierre White, Hotel Tresanton Restaurant, and Bistro Blackwood in Adelaide.

Sadly, Jock Zonfrillo passed away at age 46, leaving many wondering about the cause of his death. It has since been reported that he was battling bowel cancer. Before delving into his controversies, let us first take a closer look at his life and achievements.

Jock Zonfrillo: Controversy

Jock Zonfrillo was a prominent figure in the culinary world, lauded for his contributions. However, his reputation was also marred by controversy on several occasions.

In 2002, Zonfrillo ignited a fire intentionally against Martin Krammer for not working quickly enough. Zonfrillo was later ordered to pay damages exceeding $75,000 due to this incident.

Additionally, in May 2007, Zonfrillo was declared bankrupt after a creditor’s petition by Martin was granted in the Federal Magistrates Court. Martin claimed that Zonfrillo had never compensated him for his services.

In addition, Jock Zonfrillo founded The Orana Foundation. However, in September 2020, he filed a defamation lawsuit against Nationwide News in the Federal Court of Australia over an article regarding the foundation.

Nationwide News ultimately settled the case, and The Australian newspaper apologized. However, on October 5, 2020, Zonfrillo’s two restaurants, Restaurant Orana and Bistro Blackwood, were placed into voluntary administration due to significant outstanding debts.

Furthermore, Zonfrillo’s memoir, titled Last Shot, was published by Simon & Schuster on July 28, 2021, adding to the controversy surrounding him.

Tributes to The MasterChef judge:

Kathy Standish

This is heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to his family and friends and the Masterchef family. I’ve been looking forward to watching the new series again. I loved him on the show; he’s the best judge, kind, and funny. He will be sadly missed. RIP Jock

Lisa McEwan

My deepest condolences to Jock’s wife, children, and family. He touched our lives, bringing humor, warmth, and compassion to MasterChef – I can only imagine his family’s loss. Kia kaha (stay strong). Sending love

Lindy Syddall

He was devastated for his family. Jock – you were fabulous on Master Chef. You will be VERY sorely missed. Loved your wit and your humor and of course, THAT Scottish brogue!!

Sincere condolences to your family and friends. R.I.P.

Read Also: Met Gala 2023: Find out everything you need to know