Met Gala 2023: Find out everything you need to know

On Monday, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City will host the annual Met Gala, where fashion icons, designers, and major stars from Hollywood will come together in celebration. Keep reading to know more about this event.

Met Gala 2023: know more about the controversial theme

Usually taking place on the initial Monday of May, this year’s theme has generated controversy as it revolves around the late Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019.

Lagerfeld, recognized for his influential contributions to the fashion industry as the creative director for Chanel over many years, also gained notoriety for making inappropriate remarks that were considered derogatory towards individuals who were overweight, people of different races, and women.

The official theme for this year’s event is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” which has faced opposition from within the fashion industry. Despite this, Bolton, the event’s organizer, has shown his admiration for controversial themes in the past, stating in a Vogue interview in 2020 that he believes every exhibition should spark discussion.

Met Gala: Know more about this event

The Met Gala, the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, is an annual fundraising event in New York City.

The event is attended by celebrities, fashion icons, and high-profile individuals worldwide and is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious events in the fashion industry.

The Met Gala is usually held on the first Monday in May and has a different theme yearly. The music is chosen by the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art and is usually based on an exhibition the museum hosts.

The event’s theme is reflected in the dress code for the evening, which encourages guests to dress in a way inspired by the music.

Met Gala: A brief history

The first Met Gala was held in 1948 and was organized by Eleanor Lambert to raise funds for the Costume Institute.

The event was originally a small, intimate affair, but it has become a significant event in the fashion calendar. Today, the Met Gala attracts some of the biggest names in fashion, music, film, and entertainment and is covered by media outlets around the world.

The Met Gala has become known for its extravagant and avant-garde fashion, with guests often pushing the boundaries of traditional red carpet-attire.

The event has also been controversial, with some critics accusing attendees of being tone-deaf or insensitive to the event’s theme.

Read Also: How did Barron Burton die? Kihei Hawaii singer’s cause of death explained