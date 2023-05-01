Who is the wife of Tom Hanks? How many marriages has Tom Hanks had?

Tom Hanks is a notable American actress and filmmaker.

Tom Hanks is well-recognized for his role in the The Money Pit (1986), Splash (1984), A League of Their Own (1992), and Big (1988).

Tom Hanks will be seen in the “Masters of the Air” television series and “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3”, “Here”, and “Asteroid City” upcoming films.

In 1980, Tom Hanks made his acting debut with the “He Knows You’re Alone” film and “The Love Boat” television series.

In 2000, Tom Hanks made his producer debut with the “Cast Away” film.

Tom Hanks acted in many movies like A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, The Circle, Sully, Captain Phillips, Larry Crowne, The Great Buck Howard, Magnificent Desolation: Walking on the Moon 3D, That Thing You Do!, and more.

Tom Hanks appeared in many television series such as Bosom Buddies, Family Ties, Saturday Night Live, 69th Academy Awards, Band of Brothers, Electric City, Big Love, Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter, and more.

Tom Hanks produced many movies and television shows, including The Movies, The Nineties, The Seventies, Olive Kitteridge, Killing Lincoln, A Man Called Otto, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, A Hologram for the King, Parkland, Larry Crowne, and more.

How old is Tom Hanks?

Tom Hanks’ full name is Thomas Jeffrey Hanks. Tom Hanks’ age is 66 years. Tom Hanks’ birth date is 9 July 1956 Tom Hanks was born to Amos Mefford Hanks and Janet Marylyn Frager in Concord, California, United States.

Tom Hanks’ height is 1.83 m. Tom Hanks’ father was English ancestry and Tom Hanks’ mother was from a Portuguese family. Tom Hanks has two brother- Larry Hanks and Jim Hanks.

Tom Hanks’ did his studies at Skyline High School, Chabot College, and California State University, Sacramento. Tom Hanks’ nationality is American.

How many marriages has Tom Hanks had?

Tom Hanks married twice. Tom Hanks’ first marriage only lasted ten years (approximately).

Tom Hanks first married Samantha Lewis in 1978. Samantha Lewis was a popular American actress. Tom Hanks divorced Samantha Lewis in 1987.

He was born in 1952 and died in 2002 at the age of 49. The cause of his death was bone cancer.

Tom Hanks and Samantha Lewis have two children – a daughter Elizabeth Ann Hanks who was born in 1982 and a son Colin Hanks who was born in 1977.

Who is Tom Hanks Wife now?

Tom Hankss marital status is married. Currently, Tom Hanks wife is actress Rita Wilson.

Tom Hanks and actress Rita Wilson met in 1981 on the set of the television comedy “Bosom Friends (1980–1982)”.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson married in 1988. Tom Hanks and actress Rita Wilson have two sons together- Chet Hanks and Truman Hanks (1995).

Tom Hanks lives in Los Angeles, California, and Ketchum, Idaho with his wife and children.

Read Also:- Who was Bob Kennedy? A beloved figure of the Ohio State athletics community passed away