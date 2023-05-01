Who was Bob Kennedy? A beloved figure of the Ohio State athletics community passed away

In an official statement issued by Ohio State University Athletics Department, it was confirmed that Bob Kennedy – who had dedicated over two decades to be the voice behind Buckeyes during their home football games. He was also known as its public address announcer.

Who was Bob Kennedy?

Bob Kennedy was a beloved figure in the Ohio State athletics community and the public address announcer for Ohio State football home games for 23 years.

He was known for his engaging personality, booming voice, and love for his family and Ohio State. Kennedy was a true professional at his craft and a friend to many, including local media, administrators, coaches, and student-athletes.

He was also the PA announcer for other Ohio State sports, including men’s and women’s volleyball, swimming, and diving.

He regularly filled in for men’s basketball and ice hockey games. Kennedy was a gregarious and friendly presence in the press box and loved to talk about Ohio State sports.

Where was he found dead?

Despite Ohio State baseball’s anticipation for Kennedy’s scheduled announcement of the series finale with Illinois on Sunday, his absence at the stadium sparked concern.

After Ohio State athletic department officials contacted local authorities for a wellness check at his north-of-Columbus residence, Kennedy was found dead inside his home.

What was the role of Bob at OSA?

Bob Kennedy was the longtime public address announcer for Ohio State football and several other sports at Ohio State University. He was known for his smooth baritone voice that echoed throughout the stands of Ohio Stadium during Ohio State football games.

Kennedy had been the stadium and arena public address announcer for hundreds of events and was a true professional at his craft. He was also the PA announcer for baseball, men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey, women’s ice hockey, men’s and women’s basketball, and wrestling.

How did OSA react to his passing?

The sudden and unexpected death of Bob Kennedy, the public address announcer for Ohio State football games and several other sports, has deeply saddened the Ohio State community.

The Ohio State Department of Athletics released a statement expressing their sadness at Kennedy’s passing and praising his professionalism and dedication to Ohio State sports.

Tribute to Bob Kennedy

In a warm tribute paid to Kennedy, many dignitaries, including the authorities of Ohio State, coaches, sportsmen, and local journalists, have lauded his endearing character driven by an ardent love for family and alma mater.

Kennedy’s voice was synonymous with Ohio State football, and the Ohio State community will sorely miss him

