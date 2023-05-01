Who is Shania Twain’s husband? Is Shania Twain currently married?

Shania Twain is a famous Canadian singer-songwriter as well as an actress.

In 1993, Shania Twain released her self title debut studio album.

Shania Twain is famous for her second studio album “The Woman in Me”.

Shania Twain also released “Now”, “Up!”, “Queen of Me” and “Come On Over” studio albums.

In 1993, Shania Twain released her debut single “What Made You Say That”.

Shania Twain’s latest songs are “Waking Up Dreaming” (2022), “Giddy Up!” (2023), and “Forever and Ever, Amen” (2021).

Shania Twain also released many songs like “Hole in the Bottle”, “Swingin’ with My Eyes Closed”, “Endless Love”, “Shoes”, “Life’s About to Get Good”, “I Ain’t No Quitter”, “Party for Two”, “When You Kiss Me”, “Forever and for Always”, “I’m Gonna Getcha Good!”, “You’ve Got a Way”, “When”, and more.

In 2004, Shania Twain made her television debut with the “I Heart Huckabees” series.

In 2019, Shania Twain made her film debut with the “Trading Paint” film. Shania Twain also acted in the For Love, I Still Believe, and Beauty and the Beast Live! films.

Shania Twain also appeared in many television shows like Broad City, Monarch, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Why Not? With Shania Twain, Anne Murray: Full Circle, I Heart Huckabees, and more.

What is Shania Twain Age?

Shania Twain’s age is 57 years. Shania Twain’s real name is Eilleen Regina Edwards. Shania Twain’s date of birth is 28 August 1965.

Shania Twain was born to Clarence Edwards and Sharon Morrison in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

Shania Twain did her studies at Timmins High and Vocational School. Shania Twain’s nationality is Canadian.

Who is Shania Twain husband Now?

Shania Twain is a married woman. Currently, Shania Twain husband is Frédéric Thiébaud. He is a Swiss Nestlé executive ans former husband of Marie-Anne.

On 20 December 2010, it was announced that Frederic Thiebaud had become engaged to Frederic Thiebaud.

Shania Twain and Frederic Thiebaud married on January 1, 2011, in Rincón, Puerto Rico.

Shania Twain and Frederic Thiebaud are still married.

Who is Shania Twain ex-husband?

Shania Twain married twice. Shania Twain’s first marriage lasted for many years but their couple didn’t know who caught their eye and got divorced. Shania Twain’s first wife was Robert John Lange. He is a producer.

Shania Twain first met Robert John Lang in June 1993 at a fan fair in Nashville. After that, they soon closed.

Shania Twain and Robert John Lange married on December 20, 1993.

Shania Twain gave birth to Robert John Lange’s first child on August 12, 2001, who was named Eja Lange.

On 15 May 2008, it was announced that Shania and Robert had separated. Robert had an affair with Shania Twain’s best friend, Marie-Anne Thiebaud.

After 16 years of marriage, Shania Twain and Robert John Lange divorced on June 9, 2010.

