Who is Idris Elba’s wife? Is Idris Elba still married to Sabrina?

Idris Elba is a famous British actor as well as a DJ.

Idris Elba is famous for his work and role as DCI John Luther in the BBC One series Luther (2010–2019), Stringer Bell in the HBO series The Wire (2002–2004), and and Nelson Mandela in the biographical film Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013).

Idris Elba will be seen in the “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” and “Heads Of State” Upcoming films and “Hijack” Upcoming miniseries.

In 2023, Idris Elba appears in the “Luther: The Fallen Sun” film and “Knuckles” miniseries.

In 1994, Idris Elba made his television debut with the “2point4 Children” series.

In 1999, Idris Elba made his film debut with the “Belle maman”.

Idris Elba also acted in many movies such as Buffalo Soldiers, Daddy’s Little Girls, American Gangster, The Losers, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, The Jungle Book, Thor, and more.

Idris Elba appeared in many television series, including The Bill, The Ruth Rendell Mysteries, Family Affairs, Dangerfield, The Wire, Sometimes in April, The Office, Luther, Queens Supreme, London’s Burning, In the Long Run, Turn Up Charlie, Idris Elba’s Fight School, and more.

Where is Idris Elba From?

Idris Elba’s full name is Idrissa Akuna Elba. Idris Elba’s also known as DJ Big Driis. Idris Elba’s age is 50 years. Idris Elba is from London Borough of Hackney, London, United Kingdom.

Idris Elba’s birth date is 6 September and his birth year is 1972. Idris Elba was born to his parents Eve Elba and Winston Elba. Idris Elba did his studies at Barking and Dagenham College.

Who is Idris Elba wife Now?

Idris Elba is a married man. Idris Elba wife is Sabrina Dhowre. She is a Somali-Canadian model.

Idris Elba started dating Sabrina Dhowre in early 2017. After dating for a year, Idris and Sabrina got engaged on 10 February 2018.

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre got married on 26 April 2019 in Marrakesh. Idris Elba is still married to Sabrina.

Who are Idris Elba ex-wife?

Idris Elba married thrice but the first two marriages did not last long and got divorced.

Idris Elba first married Hanne Norgaard in 1999 but the couple divorced in 2003 after 5 years of marriage.

Idris Elba married Sonya Nicole Hamlin for the second time in 2006 and got divorced within a few months.

Idris Elba has two children with his first wife Hanne Nørgaard – Isaan Elba and Winston Elba.

Idris Elba got married for the third time in 2019 after many years of divorcing his second wife and is still with his third wife.

