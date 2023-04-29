Who is Lance Bass in a relationship with? Who is the mother of Lance Bass babies?

Lance Bass is a professional American actor, dancer, singer, and television producer.

Lance Bass is wellrecognized as the bass singer for the American pop boy band NSYNC.

In NSYNC band, Lance Bass released No Strings Attached (2000), N Sync (1997), and Celebrity (2001).

In 2000, Lance Bass made his film debut with “Longshot” and “7th Heaven” television series.

In 2023, Lance Bass appears in “The Rookie” television series.

Lance Bass is famous for his work in The Meredith Vieira Show, Handy Manny, Single Parents, and Bachelor in Paradise television series.

Lance Bass is also acted in many films such as On The Line, Love Wrecked, Such Good People, The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story, Zoolander, Tropic Thunder, Hell & Back, I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, and more.

Where is Lance Bass born?

Lance Bass’s full name is James Lance Bass. Lance Bass’s birth date is 4 May and his birth year is 1979. Lance Bass’s age is 43 years.

Lance Bass was born to Diane Bass and James Irvin Bass Jr in Laurel, Mississippi, United States.

Lance Bass’s height is 1.75 m. Lance Bass has a sister whose name is Stacy Bass. Lance Bass did his career at Clinton High School. Lance Bass’s nationality is American.

Who is Lance Bass Wife?

Lance Bass is a married man. Lance Bass wife is Michael Turchin. Michael is a popular painter and actor.

Lance Bass and Michael Turchin started dating in January 2011. After dating for two years, Lance and Michael got engaged in September 2013.

On December 20, 2014, Lance and Michael married at the Park Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.

In June 2021, Lance Bass announced that, he and Michael were expecting twins by early November.

In mid october 2021, Lance Bass’s wife gave birth a son and a daughter.

Lance Bass Dating History

Lance Bass has dated many girls and celebrities.

Lance Bass dated actress Danielle Fishel from 1999 to 2000.

Lance Bass dated Jessie for two years. Lance then dates Jo.

In early 2006, Lance Bass began dating The Amazing Race winner Reichen Lehmkuhl. The couple ended their relationship a few months later.

Lance Bass briefly dated Brazilian model and LXTV host Pedro Andrade after splitting from Reichen Lehkuhl.

Lance Bass dated New York-based hairdresser Ben Thigpen from August 2007 to March 2008.

Lance Bass then dated and married Michael Turchin.

Read Also:- Wee Willie Harris, Legendary Rock ‘n’ Roll Singer, Passes Away at Age 90