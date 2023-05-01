Mike Shannon, a renowned Cardinals player and broadcaster, passed away at the age of 82

The loss of Mike Shannon, a great baseball player and commentator, shocked the sports community on April 20, 2023. The veteran broadcaster and former St. Louis Cardinals player passed away at 82 after a protracted illness.

Who is Mike Shannon?

Mike Shannon, a renowned baseball player and announcer, played with the St. Louis Cardinals for the entirety of his playing career.

He was a member of two World Series-winning teams in 1964 and 1967 and was selected to the 1968 National League All-Star team. After his playing days ended, Shannon spent more than 50 years working with the Cardinals as a broadcaster.

He was well-known for his entertaining comments, contagious laugh, and abiding passion for baseball. For his contributions to the game’s broadcasting, Shannon received the Ford C. Frick Award from the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020.

Shannon was also well-known for his charitable endeavors in the St. Louis neighborhood.

Mike Shannon’s talents and what he is known for:

In 1972, Shannon started working as a Cardinals broadcaster after his playing career was made. He rapidly won over fans with his laid-back demeanor and contagious chuckle.

He was well-known for his witty comments and passion for baseball. He had unrivaled game knowledge and could offer analysis and insight that could only come from a former player.

Shannon established himself as a St. Louis institution over time. He was adored by Cardinals supporters, who valued his enthusiasm for the group and his capacity to make them feel included in the action.

He is also well-known for his volunteer work in the neighborhood and his reporting services to the game; the Baseball Hall of Fame presented him with the Award in 2020.

How did the word of Mike Shannon’s passing spread?

On April 20, 2023, the St. Louis Cardinals first mentioned Mike Shannon’s passing on their official Twitter account. “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Cardinals legend and broadcaster, Mike Shannon,” the statement said.

Baseball players and fans alike expressed their condolences and shared recollections of Shannon’s spectacular career as soon as the news of his passing circulated throughout the sport.

Mike Shannon Cause of death

The general audience is not aware of what caused Mike Shannon’s death. His protracted sickness was mentioned in the news of his death.

It is impossible to overestimate Shannon’s influence on the sport of baseball and the city of St. Louis. All those who knew him will remember him much since he was a real legend.

In addition to the innumerable lives he impacted via his philanthropic activities, his legacy will endure in the memory of the countless people who listened to him over the years.

Mike Shannon, say goodbye in peace.

