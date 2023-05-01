Man arrested after shooting in Tolleson Area: What Happened?

Following an overnight shooting near Tolleson in west Phoenix, a man has been taken into custody.

Man arrested after shooting in Tolleson Area:

Jordan Johnson, 20, was detained after it was claimed that he shot and seriously injured a man at around one in the morning. In the vicinity of 99th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, Phoenix Police were alerted to reports of a man being shot in a business parking lot. The officers took the man to a nearby hospital after discovering him with severe incident-related injuries at the scene. Officers could identify Johnson and track him for arrest thanks to local witnesses.

The investigation is On:

Police are looking into a shooting in Tolleson that resulted in the hospitalization of one man. The incident occurred around 10 p.m., according to the police. m. on Feb. 26, at a house near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, two men got into a fight, and one of them opened fire, hitting his friend. The victim, is anticipated to recover. Police detained a suspect. Also taken into custody was a third man. The roles these two men played specifically are still being investigated, according to the police. There is no danger, and the scene is safe.

