Is Jenna Fischer married? Was Jenna Fischer real husband in The Office?

Jenna Fischer is a popular American actress. Jenna Fischer is well-recognized for her role as Pam Beesly in “The Office” (2005–2013) television series.

In November 2017, Jenna Fischer published her dirst book- “The Actor’s Life: A Survival Guide”.

Jenna Fischer will be seen in the “Mean Girls: The Musical” upcoming film.

In 1998, Jenna Fischer made her film debut with the “Channel 493” film.

In 2001, Jenna Fischer made her television debut with the “Undeclared” series.

Jenna Fischer is famous for her role in the Splitting Up Together, You, Me and the Apocalypse series.

Jenna Fischer also acted in many films, including Born Champion, Employee of the Month, LolliLove, Slither, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, A Little Help, Are You Here, The 15:17 to Paris, The Giant Mechanical Man, and more.

Jenna Fischer appeared in many television series such as Spin City, Miss Match, Six Feet Under, Comedy Bang! Bang!, The Mysteries of Laura, Drunk History, Splitting Up Together, and more.

When was Jenna Fischer born?

Jenna Fischer’s bierh name is Regina Marie Fischer. Jenna Fischer’s date of birth is 7 March 1974. Jenna Fischer’s age is 49 years. Jenna Fischer was born to Anne Fischer and Jim Fischer in Fort Wayne, Indiana, United States.

Jenna Fischer has a sibling whose name is Emily Fischer. Emily is a third grade teacher. Jenna Fischer did her studies at Pierremont Elementary School, Nerinx Hall High School, and Truman State University.

Who is Jenna Fischer Husband Now?

Jenna Fischer is a married woman. Currently, Jenna Fischer husband is Lee Kirk. He is a screenwriter.

Jenna Fischer and Lee Kirk announced their engagement in June 2009. Jenna Fischer and Lee Kirk married on July 3, 2010, after a year of engagement.

Jenna Fischer and Lee Kirk announced the pregnancy of Jenna’s first child in May 2011. In September 2011, Jenna Fischer gave birth to a son. In May 2014, Jenna gave birth to a second child (daughter). The names of their children are Harper Marie Kirk and Weston Lee Kirk.

Jenna Fischer and Lee Kirk are still together.

Jenna Fischer ex-husband?

Jenna Fischer married twice. Jenna Fischer’s first marriage lasted only a few years and ended in divorce.

Jenna Fischer is first married to screenwriter James Gunn. Jenna Fischer and James Gunn married on October 7, 2000.

After 7 years of marriage, Jenna and James announced their separation in September 2007. The couple got divorced in 2008.

