Who is Bret Michaels married to? Know all About his Love Life

Brett Michaels is a notable American musician, singer, actor as well as a filmmaker.

Brett Michaels is well-recognized as the frontman of rock band Poison.

Brett Michaels’ hit single is “Every Rose Has Its Thorn”.

Brett Michaels released his four studio albums- Songs of Life, Custom Built, Freedom of Sound, and Jammin’ with Friends.

Brett Michaels released his two Extended plays- Bret Michaels: Acoustic Sessions and Country Demos.

In 1988, Brett Michaels released his debut single “A Letter from Death Row”.

In 2023, Brett Michaels released his new single “Back in the Day”.

Brett Michaels also released many songs such as “A Beautiful Soul”, “You Know You Want It”, “Nothin’ But a Good Time”, “Nothing to Lose”, “Go That Far”, “All I Ever Needed”, “Lie to Me”, “Unbroken”, and more.

As an actor, Brett Michaels made his television debut with the “Burke’s Law” series.

In 2022, Brett Michaels appeared in the “Guy’s Grocery Games” show.

Brett Michaels also appeared in many television shows like Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, The Celebrity Apprentice: All-Stars, Bret Michaels: Life As I Know It, The Penguins of Madagascar, Rock of Love Bus with Bret Michaels, Rock of Love with Bret Michaels, A Letter from Death Row, and more.

Brett Michaels also appeared in many music videos like “Menace to Society”, “Get Your Rock On”, “A Beautiful Soul”, “Jorja Bleu”, “Back in the Day”, “Get Your Rock On”, and more.

How old is Brett Michaels?

Brett Michaels’ age is 60 years. Brett Michaels was born to Marjorie Sychak and Wally Sychak in Butler, Pennsylvania, United States. Brett Michaels’ birth date is 15 March and his birth year is 1963.

Brett Michaels’ height is 1.78 m. Brett Michaels has two sisters- Michelle and Nicole. Brett Michaels did his studies at Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School. Brett Michaels’ nationality is American.

Who is Brett Michaels wife?

Brett Michaels’ marital status is unmarried.

Bret Michaels is not married yet. But Bret Michaels was in a long time relationship before. Kristi Lynn Gibson was the wife/girlfriend of Bret Michaels.

Bret Michaels and Kristi Lynn Gibson were in a relationship for 16 years. Bret Michaels proposed to Kristi Lynn Gibson on the filming of the “Bret Michaels: Life As I Know It” reality show.

Bret Michaels announced in July 2012 that he and Kristi Lynn Gibson had split

Brett Michaels and Kristi Lynn Gibson have two daughter together- Raine Elizabeth who was born on May 20, 2000 and Jorja Bleu who was born on May 5, 2005.

