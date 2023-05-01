1 Year After Divorce Tish Cyrus Engaged to Actor Dominic Purcell

The report about Tish Cyrus’ commitment comes a year after she and ex-Billy Beam Cyrus declared their separation.

Tish Gets Engaged to Dominic Purcell A Year After Separating From Billy Ray Cyrus

Tish Cyrus, the mother of singer Miley Cyrus, is engaged to actor Dominic Purcell. On Saturday night, she announced via an Instagram post that she made on her official Instagram handle.

Tish’s engagement ring is shown in one of the two photos in the post with Mr Purcell’s arms around her waist. The subsequent photograph shows the 55-year-old grinning and taking a gander at the camera while the ‘Jail Break’ entertainer inclines forward to kiss her.

According to online sources, Mr Purcell proposed to Tish over the weekend in Malibu. In November of last year, the two made their relationship official on Instagram. Tish wrote in the subtitle of her post that she was ready to marry Dominic 1000 times, indeed, as she tagged his official Instagram handle.

Tish and Dominic Are All Lovey Dovey On Social Media

Over the past few months, Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell, 53, have been posting photos on social media that show their public love for one another.

Tish’s engagement was announced a year after she and Billy Ray Cyrus, her former husband, filed for divorce. People Magazine reported that after three decades of marriage, Tish filed for divorce in a Tennessee court the couple said in a joint statement about their divorce where they stated they had decided to go their separate ways, not with sadness, but with love in their hearts, after 30 years, amazing five children, along with a lifetime of wonderful memories.

Tish And Billy Separated In April

According to court records obtained by our online sources, Cyrus filed for divorce from Billy Ray in April of the previous year, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason. Moreover, the couple had not shared a home for more than two years, according to the divorce complaint. The couple attempted to divorce twice before splitting up in the year 2010, Billy Ray filed a petition, and Cyrus did the same in the year 2013.

The statement continued, that both Tish and Billy have grown up together, and raised a family of which they can be so proud, however, it was now time to create their paths. Tish and Billy Beam got hitched in the year 1993 and have three youngsters, little girls Miley and Noah, and child Braison. Additionally, the actor had taken in Tish’s son Trace and daughter Brandi from her previous marriage.

Read Also: Who is John Leguizamo wife? Is John Leguizamo still married?