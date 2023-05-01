Who is John Leguizamo wife? Is John Leguizamo still married?

John Leguizamo is a popular American actor, comedian as well as a film producer.

John Leguizamo acted in more than 100 movies and produced over 20 films.

John Leguizamo will be seen in the “Tin Soldier” and “The Adventures of Drunky” upcoming films.

In 2023, John Leguizamo appears in The Power, Leguizamo Does America, and The Daily Show.

From 2021 to the present, John Leguizamo appears in the “Fairfax” series.

In 1984, John Leguizamo made his film debut with the “Borderline”.

In 1986, John Leguizamo made his television debut with the “Miami Vice” series.

John Leguizamo is famous for his work in the Freak, American Dad!, Waco, and When They See Us series.

John Leguizamo acted in many movies like To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar, Super Mario Bros., Hangin’ with the Homeboys, Gentille Alouette, Spawn, The Honeymooners, Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, and more.

Where is John Leguizamo born?

John Leguizamo’s birth name is John Alberto Leguizamo Peláez. John Leguizamo’s is 62 years. John Leguizamo’s birth date is 22 July and his birth year is 1960. John Leguizamo was born to Luz Leguizamo and Alberto Leguizamo in Bogotá, Colombia.

John Leguizamo’s height is 1.73 m. John Leguizamo has two sisters and one brother. John Leguizamo did his studies at Joseph Pulitzer Middle School, Murry Bergtraum High School, Tisch School of the Arts, and LIU Post. John Leguizamo’s nationality is American.

Who is John Leguizamo wife now?

John Leguizamo is a married man. Currenlty, John Leguizamo wife is Justine Maurer. She is a costumer on Carlito’s Way.

John Leguizamo and Justine Maurer married on 28 June 2003.

John Leguizamo is a Catholic and Justine Maurer is a Jewish.

John Leguizamo and Justine Maurer have two children together- a daughter Allegra Sky Leguizamo, who was born in 1999 and a son whose name is Ryder Lee “Lucas” Leguizamo, who was born in 2000.

John Leguizamo and Justine Maurer are still married and lives with their children Manhattan.

Who is John Leguizamo ex-wife?

John Leguizamo married twice. John Leguizamo’s first marriage did not last long. John Leguizamo remarried and is currently living with his second wife.

John Leguizamo’s first wife was Yelba Osorio. She is also a famous actress.

In 1994, John Leguizamo married to Yelba Osorio. After two years of marriage, John and Yelba divorced in 1996.

