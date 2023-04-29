Who is Judy Austin Husband? Know all about her husband

Judy Austin is a famous Nigerian actress.

Judy Austin is also well-recognized as the 2nd Wife of Yul Edochie, Brand Influencer, Producer, CEO of Judyaustin Boutique, and Social Media Personality.

Judy Austin is well-recognized for her role and work in Ernest Scared Stupid (1991), Dance (1988), and Native Girl (2018).

As a writer, Judy Austin worked on “Native Girl” in 2018. She also worked as a casting director.

As an actress, Judy Austin worked in “Ernest Scared Stupid” and “Dance” movies.

Where is Judy Austin from?

Judy Austin’s age is 30 years. Judy Austin was born to her parents in Anambra State, South-East, Nigeria. Judy Austin’s date of birth is 31st December 1991.

Judy Austin’s birth name is Muoghalu Uchechukwu Judith. In 2013, Judy Austin began her career in acting. Judy Austin’s nationality is Nigerian.

Who is Judy Austin Husband?

Judy Austin’s marital status is married. Judy Austin husband is Yul Edochie. He is also a famous Nigerian actor as well as a movie director.

Yul Edochie’s full name is Yul Chibuike Daniel Edochie. Yul Edochie is well-recognized as the son of Nigerian actor Pete Edochie.

Yul Edochie married two times. Yul Edochie’s first wife was May Yul-Edochie aka May Aligwe. Yul Edochie and May Aligwe have four children- Kambi Edochie, Dani Edochie, Karl Edochie, and Victory Zane Chukwubuike Yul-Edochie.

According to the sources, In Feb 2023, Judy Austin gave birth to a child. Their Child name is Star Sike Munachimso Yul-Edochie.

There is no information about when and where Judy Austin got married because Judy Austin has not shared much information about her personal life and married life.

