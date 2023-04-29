What Happened To Robert And Sandra In The Aircraft Disaster In Georgia? The Cause Of The Disaster Has Now Been Identified

Robert and Sandra are the names of a Michigan couple that died in the Oconee County plane crash. Continue reading to learn more about the terrible aircraft accident in Georgia.

What Happened to the Michigan Couple?

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two persons whose plane crashed on April 26 near Watkinsville. Robert Denton, 76, and Sandra Denton, 75, were Williamsburg, Michigan residents. The Dentons also had property in Florida. Robert and Sarah Denton were accomplished pilots, according to the Denton family. They took a single-engine Cessna 177B from Leesburg, Florida, to Winder’s Barrow County Airport.

“Both lived their lives to the greatest and were two of the nicest and most loving persons you could ever meet,” says the obituary. They say it soothes them to know they are together and engaged in their favorite sport, flying. “While robbed from us far too soon, we find solace knowing they were together doing what they loved, flying,” the family said. Robert and Sandra were two of the kindest and most compassionate individuals I’d ever met, and they lived life to the fullest.

The Denton family thanked the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and emergency personnel for assisting at the crash scene. The reason for the collision is yet unknown. It is currently under investigation.

The Facts Behind the Georgia Plane Crash:

On Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration said that a catastrophic aircraft accident occurred in a field near Watkinsville and “crashed under unclear circumstances.” According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. along Government Station Road on University of Georgia property, near Experiment Station Road and just outside Watkinsville’s municipal limits.

According to the FAA, the pilot and passenger of the Cessna 177-B single-engine aircraft died in the crash. Although the identities of those suspected of breaking have not been released, the sheriff’s office has stated that the next of kin have been notified. Oconee County Sheriff James Hale said late Wednesday that the road will be blocked for the length of the inquiry, even though information concerning the collision is still being collected.

“The plane crashed and burnt.” According to Hale, the damage was so severe that authorities on the site could not immediately identify the crashed spaceship. UGA owns most of the property along Government Station Road and uses it for agricultural programs and cow pastures.

