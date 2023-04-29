What Became To Esmeralda Gonzalez? Suspect Sentenced In Brutal Slaying Of Las Vegas Model

Christopher Prestipino was imprisoned between 10 and 25 years on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, for the horrific killing of Esmeralda Gonzalez in May 2019. Gonzalez, 24, went missing in May 2019 and was found dead a few months after investigators received an anonymous tip. Last month, Prestipino was incriminated with second-degree murder and generally-degree abduction, and he pled guilty to the two charges to avoid life in prison.

Casandra Garrett, Prestipino’s former flatmate, also pled guilty to the murder and is set to be sentenced next month. According to an affidavit, Christopher and Casandra employed Esmeralda Gonzalez as a substitute. They did, however, get her high on methamphetamine. According to the affidavit, Esmeralda threatened the two and claimed she would call the police for the narcotics they were carrying. Esmeralda Gonzalez’s brother said the 24-year-old hoped to enter law school.

In 2019, Christopher Prestipino And Casandra Garrett Pled Guilty To The Murder Of Esmeralda Gonzalez:

Gonzalez was reported missing in May 2019, and her corpse was discovered north of Las Vegas a few months later in October 2019. Officials said they found bones and corresponded to DNA from the bones to Gonzalez. Prestipino was arrested for the murder of Esmeralda Gonzalez on October 12, 2019, only a few days after the remains were discovered. He was charged with abduction in the first degree resulting in serious bodily injury, conspiracy, and murder.

According to the affidavit, while he was high on the 24-year-old model, he was unaware of her mental health difficulties. It said that once she got intoxicated, the aspiring model started “acting strange and spoke in the devil’s dialect.” She also threatened Christopher with a police report for the medications he supplied her. According to the paper, she was bound to a chair and told to calm down. On the other hand, Gonzalez hit Christopher Prestipino when he attempted to free her. According to the publication, things escalated, and Prestipino strangled her, and although he believed she was dead, she awoke after some time.

Esmeralda Gonzalez died when Garrett and Prestipino injected her with pool cleanser.

Lisa Mort, Another Woman, Also Pled Guilty To Esmeralda’s Killing:

Lisa Mort, another lady, has also pled guilty to being an accomplice to murder. In 2020, she was sentenced to two to five years in prison. Mort attempted to inform Prestipino that the police were investigating Esmeralda’s death. Her death, according to the victim’s grieving brother, “shattered his heart forever.” He claims to live in a universe where he only sees his sister alive while he is dreaming or reliving his horror of her death when he wakes up. He said that his sister is still the light that glows inside him.

Garrett’s sentence will take place on May 23, 2023. Multiple media outlets contacted Christopher’s defense attorney, Craig Mueller, for comment on the case. Nonetheless, he refused to say anything, claiming that the facts spoke for themselves. Mueller further said that Christopher pled guilty to escape life in prison.

