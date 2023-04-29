What Happened to Sarah Weatherstone, the Missing Melbourne Woman? Explained

The month-long search for a 28-year-old woman last seen leaving a workplace in southeast Melbourne ended in disaster. Let’s look at what happened to Sarah Weatherstone in further depth.

What Happened to Sarah Weatherstone?

Sarah Weatherstone’s corpse was found on Friday, according to officials. She has been missing since March 23. According to a Victoria Police statement, the body of the missing young lady, Sarah Weatherstone from Melbourne, was discovered in Narre Warren in the city’s southeast. Although the deceased has not been officially identified, it is believed she was a missing Wantirna woman named Sarah Weatherstone, 28.

Sarah Weatherstone is Missing:

Sarah, a resident of Wantirna in the city’s east, went missing on March 23 at approximately 4.30 p.m. after leaving a factory on Vespa Drive in Narre Warren. She was supposed to spend her 28th birthday with intimate friends and family on April 13 before traveling to Queensland with her family. Sarah had BPD. Victoria Police spent three days searching the Hallam Valley Wetlands after she went missing.

The Air Wing, Search and Rescue, SES, police drones, and the Mounted Branch contributed to the search’s success. No things belonging to Sarah were located throughout the inquiry, according to Senior Constable Adam Read. Officers were explicitly looking for Sarah’s phone, which had last been pinged on March 24, which led them to conduct extensive wetland searches.

Who was Sarah Weatherstone?

Sarah Weatherstone’s Facebook page states that she was raised in Melbourne. She was a Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, inhabitant. She received a Certificate IV in Mental Health Peer Work – Higher Education Psychology from Swinburne University. The former administrator of the Active Mechanical Services Workshop was Sarah. When she vanished last month, The Eyewatch – Casey Police Service Area and Weatherstone appealed to the public for assistance.

How did Sarah Weatherstone Die?

On March 23, 2023, Sarah Weatherstone went missing. Unfortunately, Sarah was discovered dead near Narre Warren. Sarah’s mother, Judith Weatherstone, acknowledged her daughter’s accidental suicide.’ On Friday, Sarah’s mother, Judith, announced her death on social media.

‘It is with a sad heart that Stephen, Josh, and I would want to let everyone know that today we were informed of the loss of our lovely daughter Sarah due to unintentional suicide,’ she said. “Thank you for your love and support over the last five weeks,” she stated.

“Rest in peace, darling, eternally in our hearts.”

The BPD Foundation Ltd. has organized a fundraising effort for Judith, Sarah’s mother. Judith’s message is, “If you’re reading this site, you’ll know that my lovely daughter, Sarah, died by suicide.” Sarah had been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, a complicated mental ailment that may be severe.’

‘Instead of flowers, I am seeking contributions to the Australian BPD Foundation, which works diligently to promote awareness of BPD and help destigmatize personality disorders so that individuals may obtain treatment and support they need.’ BPD, a misunderstood mental health disease, is believed to afflict between 2-6% of Australian adults. Emotional dysregulation, which has the potential to be harmful, is a distinguishing aspect of BPD that impacts the person’s life. It said you might give to volunteer consumers, carers, and physicians enthusiastic about fostering a positive culture surrounding BPD.

