Who is John C. Reilly Wife? Is John C. Reilly still married?

John C. Reilly is a notable American actor, musician, comedian, producer, and writer.

John C. Reilly is famous for his work in the “Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!” and “Stone Quackers” television series.

from 2022 ti the present, John C. Reilly appears as Jerry Buss in the “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” television series.

Who is John C. Reilly Wife?

John C. Reilly is a married man. John C. Reilly wife is Alison Dickey. She is an independent film producer.

John C. Reilly and Alison Dickey met on the set of “Casualties of War” (1989) in Thailand.

John C. Reilly and Alison Dickey married in 1992. John C. Reilly and Alison Dickey have two children in which eldest name is LoveLeo. LoveLeo is a famous musician.

Where was John C. Reilly from?

John C. Reilly’s full name is John Christopher Reilly. John C. Reilly’s age is 57 years. John C. Reilly’s date of birth year is 24 May 1965. John C. Reilly was born to John Reilly, Sr in Chicago, Illinois, United States.

John C. Reilly’s mother was of Lithuanian ancestry and John C. Reilly’s father was of Itish and Scottish descent. John C. Reilly did his studies at Brother Rice High School and DePaul University.

How many movies did John C Reilly act in?

In 1988, John C. Reilly made his film debut with the “Above the Law” film. The same year, John C. Reilly made his stage debut with “The Grapes of Wrath” play.

In 1993, John C. Reilly made his television debut with the “Fallen Angels” series.

In 2022, John C. Reilly appeared in the “Stars at Noon” film.

John C. Reilly acted in some stage plays like True West, A Streetcar Named Desire, Marty, and 8.

John C. Reilly also acted in Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy, Green Team, and Pound House web series.

John C. Reilly appeared in many music videos like “Across the Universe”, “Save Me”, “Boats ‘N Hoes”, “HAM”, “Talk About The Blues”, “Chuck Norris”, “Make Some Noise”, and more.

John C. Reilly acted in many movies such as Casualties of War, Days of Thunder, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, Shadows and Fog, The River Wild, Hard Eight, Boogie Nights, For Love of the Game, The Anniversary Party, The Aviator, A Prairie Home Companion, Step Brothers, and more.

John C. Reilly also appeared in many television seires, including Tenacious D, Tom Goes to the Mayor, The Simpsons, Check It Out! with Dr. Steve Brule, Bagboy, Saturday Night Live, Moonbase 8, and more.

