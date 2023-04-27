One Punch Man chapter 184: Know About Expected Release Date And What To Expect

One Punch Man chapter 184 is eagerly awaited by fans after the events of the previous chapter left them wanting more. While Yusuke Murata’s manga is published biweekly, the publishing date for the next chapter has yet to be determined.

The last chapter showed the Hero Association attempting to determine the source of the Demon-level monsters’ demise. Fubuki blackmailed Director McCoy into portraying Tatsumaki as having defeated the creatures. Using the circumstances, she was able to get Psykos out of the Hero Association’s headquarters.

One Punch Man Release Date

If Yusuke Murata sticks to his bi-weekly publishing schedule, One Punch Man chapter 184 will be available on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 12 a.m. JST.

While the following chapter’s release date has yet to be formally confirmed, the manga creator typically releases chapters on Thursdays at 12 a.m. JST. As a result, fans anticipate that chapter 184 will be released on the aforementioned date.

Fans can read One Punch Man chapter 184 in Japanese on Shueisha’s Tonari no Young Jump website. International fans can also view the chapter, but they must wait a week for the official English translation to be released on Viz Media’s official website.

What Can We Expect From Chapter 184 Of One Punch Man?

Following the loss of multiple heroes during Barou’s assault, One Punch Man chapter 184 will most likely see the Hero Association attempt to hire a new hero who could be part of their S-class ranks. Furthermore, Bang retired as a hero, creating a brand-new position among the S-class heroes.

After the B-class hero managed to smuggle Psykos away from the Hero Association HQ, the chapter could also focus on Fubuki and Psykos. She couldn’t complete this assignment on her alone. She enlisted the assistance of her sister Tatsumaki, implying that she may potentially feature in the next chapter.

Meanwhile, One Punch Man chapter 184 could focus on the Tsukuyomi group after its members escaped the Hero Association headquarters. As a result, the future chapter is likely to centre on Apollo.

One Punch Man Chapter 183 Recap

One Punch Man chapter 183, titled Trade-Off, had Saitama return to his home after seeing Forte, Butterfly DX, and Chain’n’Toad. However, after seeing Saitama fight, their attitudes about him shifted dramatically.

Fubuki blackmailed Director McCoy to spread the word that all the destruction was caused by Tatsumaki’s battle with Demon-level demons. This helped cleanse Tatsumaki’s and the Hero Association’s names.

