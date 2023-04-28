Is Alexander Skarsgård in a relationship? Who is Alexander Skarsgård’s wife?

Alexander Skarsgård is a professional Swedish actor. Alexander Skarsgård is well-recognized for his role as vampire Eric Northman in the “True Blood” (2008–2014) television series.

In 2023, Alexander Skarsgård appears in the “Infinity Pool” film and “Succession” television series.

Alexander Skarsgård will be seen in the “Lee” and “Eric Larue” upcoming films.

In 1984, Alexander Skarsgård made his acting debut with the “Åke and His World” film.

In 1987, Alexander Skarsgård made his television debut with the “Idag röd” series.

In 2022, Alexander Skarsgård appeared in Documentary Now! and Atlanta television series and The Northman films.

Alexander Skarsgård acted in many movies, including Godzilla vs. Kong, Long Shot, The Hummingbird Project, The Legend of Tarzan, The Giver, Disconnect, The Diary of a Teenage Girl, Battleship, Moomins and the Comet Chase, Kill Your Darlings, To Kill a Child, Kites Over Helsinki, White Water Fury, and more.

Alexander Skarsgård appeared in many television series such as Vita lögner, Revelations, Generation Kill, Eastbound & Down, The Little Drummer Girl, Big Little Lies, The Stand, The Little Drummer Girl, and more.

Who is Alexander Skarsgård wife/Girlfriend?

The marital status of Alexander Skarsgard is unmarried. Alexander Skarsgard is not married yet. The fans of Alexander Skarsgard want to know about his wife. But Alexander Skarsgard does not have any wife yet.

Alexander Skarsgard is in a relationship. Alexander Skarsgard has dated and been in relationships with many celebrities. But Alexander Skarsgard is currently in a monogamous relationship.

The wife/girlfriend of Alexander Skarsgård is actress Tuva Novotny. She is 43 years old. Tuva Novotny gave birth to Alexander Skarsgård’s first child in 2022, after which, Alexander Skarsgård officially announced his fatherhood.

How old is Alexander Skarsgård?

Alexander Skarsgård’s full name is Alexander Johan Hjalmar Skarsgård. Alexander Skarsgård’s age is 46 years. Alexander Skarsgård’s date of birth is 25 August 1976.

Alexander Skarsgård was born to Stellan Skarsgård and My Skarsgård in Vällingby, Stockholm, Sweden.

Alexander Skarsgård’s height is 1.94 m. Alexander Skarsgård has five siblings- Bill Skarsgård, Gustaf Skarsgård, Valter Skarsgård, Sam Skarsgård, and Eija Skarsgård.

Alexander Skarsgård did his studies at Leeds Metropolitan University and Marymount Manhattan College. Alexander Skarsgård’s nationality is Swedish.

Who has Alex Skarsgård dated?

Alexander Skarsgard dated a lot of girls and celebrities.

Alexander Skarsgard briefly dated Amanda Seyfried in 2008.

Alexander Skarsgård and Evan Rachel Wood were rumored to be in a relationship in 2009 but Alexander Skarsgård confirmed in 2010 that they were dating each other.

Alexander Skarsgård had a relationship with Kate Bosworth for two years, from 2009 to 2011.

Alexander Skarsgard was in a relationship with model Alexa Chung from 2015 to 2017.

Alexander Skarsgard was also linked with Margot Robbie and Katie Holmes but Alexander did not confirm anything.

