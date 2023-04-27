Christina Ashten, A Kim Kardashian Doppelganger, Found Dead Due To Botched Plastic Surgery

Christina Ashten Gourkani, a Kim Kardashian look-alike, died at the age of 34; preliminary reports suggest death was caused by plastic surgery.

Kim Kardashian Cause Of Death

Christina Ashten Gourkani, a prominent model and Kim Kardashian impersonator, died unexpectedly at the age of 34. According to reports, Gourkani died as a result of a botched plastic surgery treatment.

Christina’s untimely death was announced in a heartbreaking GoFundMe campaign set up by her bereaved family. According to the post, they received a frantic contact last week from a relative yelling that Christina was dying. Their world was “instantly shattered” by the shocking news.

The family was sent to the hospital after learning that Christina’s health had taken a fast and steep decrease due to a heart arrest. She did not survive, which was heartbreaking. Christina’s death is being probed as a possible homicide, according to TMZ, and is the result of a “medical procedure that went wrong.” Although rumours have circulated that the treatment in question was related to plastic surgery, the family has declined to provide any information at this time.

Christina’s memorial service will cost $40,000, according to the GoFundMe page. The model, known to admirers as Ashten G, had acquired a sizable fan base not only on OnlyFans but also on Instagram, where she had over 600,000 followers at the time of her death. Her startling similarity to Kim Kardashian had piqued the interest of admirers all around the world.

Tributes

This devastating loss has left the internet community in shock and dismay, as followers mourn the 34-year-old model’s sudden demise. The inquiry into Christina’s death is still underway, leading many to question what could have gone so wrong during the claimed medical procedure.

As Christina’s family, friends, and fans struggle to come to terms with the news, they come together in support of the GoFundMe campaign to honour her legacy and ensure her loved ones can offer her with the memorial she deserves. Christina Ashten Gourkani will be greatly missed, and she will leave a vacuum in the hearts of her many fans and loved ones.

Read Also: Why Was Money Sign Suede Imprisoned? A 22-Year-Old Rapper From Los Angeles Was Fatally Stabbed