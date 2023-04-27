Is Roan Curtis Married? Who is Roan Curtis Husband?

Roan Curtis is a famous American actress and producer. Roan Curtis is well-recognized as the daughter of entrepreneur Kildare Curtis and Stephanie Butler.

Roan Curtis began her career at an early age. Roan Curtis is famous for her work and role in Firefly Lane (2021), The Magicians (2015), and Before I Fall (2017).

From 2021 to 2023, Roan Curtis appears in the “Firefly Lane” television series as Young Kate.

In 2007, Roan Curtis made her acting debut with “The L Word” television series. The same year, Roan Curtis acted in the “Smallville” and Bionic Woman” television series.

As a producer, Roan Curtis produced “Daughter” series.

Roan Curtis acted in many television series such as Gold Digger Killer, Charmed, In God I Trust, The Good Doctor, Daughter, Girl On a Bus, 1922, Shut Eye, The Magicians, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days, Supernatural, and more.

Who is Roan Curtis Husband?

Roan Curtis’ marital status is unmarried. Roan Curtis is in a relationship. Roan Curtis husband/boyfriend is James R. Swalm.

James R. Swalm is well-known Canadian actor. James appeared in many television shows and acted in many movies.

Roan Curtis and James R Swalam are in a relationship since 2018. Roan started dating James when she was 17.

The couple is still together even after 5 years of relationship.

How old is Roan Curtis?

Roan Curtis’s age is 25 years. Roan Curtis was born to her parents in United States. Roan Curtis’s date of birth is November 24, 1997.

Roan Curtis’s parents are Kildare Curtis and Stephanie Butler. Both are entrepreneur. Roan Curtis has a sibling whose name is Ruby Curtis. Roan Curtis’s nationality is American.

