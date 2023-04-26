Pete Davison Crashed His Car At High Speed With Girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders

​Comedian Pete Davidson and his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders crash their car into a house after driving at “high speed”.According to the officers, no drugs or alcohol were involved, and no one was wounded in the crash. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

On Saturday, comedian Pete Davidson and his actress girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders were involved in an automobile accident in Beverly Hills, California, in which their vehicle collided with the side of a house.

No Injuries

According to TMZ, Mr. Davidson was “driving at a high rate of speed” in a Mercedes when he lost control and jumped a curb. He slid down a fire hydrant and over the front lawn before crashing into the house.

The Beverly Hills Police Department also confirmed to the New York Post that the car accident occurred and damaged city property, including a fire hydrant. According to officials, no drugs or alcohol were involved, and no one was wounded in the crash. They refused to provide any other information because the event is still being investigated.

Read Also: Down Syndrome Barbie Doll Is Launched For The First Time