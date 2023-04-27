A security guard has been taken into custody following a shooting at Greenbriar Mall

According to the police, a security guard was taken into custody after allegedly he shot a man several times inside the Greenbriar Mall on Wednesday afternoon. When police arrived at the spot at 2841 Greenbriar Parkway SW, an accurate mall location, they found the injured man, who was shot multiple times.

When police reached the scene, the victim was conscious and breathing. According to Atlanta Police, one of their police officers was working an extra job in the mall, and at the same time, he heard the sound of gunfire.

Police arrived at the spot, investigating the matter and finding that a man and another private security guard were involved in an argument in the store. As the argument escalated, the security guard shot the other man and said to the police.

This shooting incident happened inside the Nacireman, a men’s store, as informed by the managing partner of the mall, Hendon Properties. Atlanta Police responded very quickly and took the suspect into police custody.

The victim received the initial medical treatment at the mall but was later taken to hospital. According to the mall administration, the dispute never moved to any common area of the mall, and after this incident, everyone was safely evacuated from the mall.

The mall will remain closed for the remainder of the day and on Thursday, it will re-open at regular hours. An employee of the mall said that she heard a loud shot and, when she got back to store, saw a man who the security guard had shot.

