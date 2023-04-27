Update on Julius Randle’s injury following Knicks-Cavs game

New York Knicks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in the last game on Wednesday evening. New York Knicks won the match with a score of 106-95 in 5th game of the first-round playoff series.

After this winning, New York Knicks entered the second round while Cleveland Cavaliers were ruled out from the NBA Playoffs. Apart from this winning, Knicks was concerned that the star forward player Randle got injured in this game and did not return after the half game.

SNY’s Ian Begley reported on this issue through his official Twitter account:

“NYK’s Julius Randle was walking cautiously in the post-game locker room, but league sources told SNY that the early impression is the sprain is not as severe as Randle’s prior ankle ailment. He missed two weeks for that previous ankle injury and returned for Game 1 of the Cavs series.”

In this game, Randle scored 13 points, six assists, and four rebounds in 16 minutes of his playing time. He has shown excellent skills this season, with 25.1 points, 4.1 assists, and 10.0 rebounds per match. In 77 games, he shot 45.9% during this season.

Netizen’s Reaction to Julius Randle’s Injury:

Anthony Brown

Why don’t any of the players wear high-top sneakers anymore? They supply much more support for the ankles, especially for the more prominent players.

Knicks fan

And he was playing well for the first time this playoffs too. Now we gotta hope the Bucks take the Heat to 7 games, smh.

Leon Nevels

Unbelievable! NEW YORK KNICKS WON TODAY, WITH JULIUS RANDALL SCORING ONLY 7 POINTS.

NBA Stars do have their off games sometimes. But seldom do their teams win despite their stars off games.

Julius Randle: Earlier life and Carrer timeline

He played one year of college basketball at the University of Kentucky, where he was named a Consensus First-Team All-American.

Randle made his NBA debut on October 28, 2014, in a game against the Houston Rockets. He recorded 2 points, two rebounds, and one assist in his debut game.

He played 14 games in his rookie season before suffering a season-ending injury to his right leg. Despite his injury, Randle continued working hard and returned more robust during the 2015-16 season; Randle played in all 82 games for the Lakers, averaging 11.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

He continued to improve his game over the next few years, and during the 2018-19 season, he averaged a career-high 21.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game Season.

