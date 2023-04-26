Who is Richard Lewis Wife? Is Richard Lewis still married with his wife?

Richard Lewis is a popular American stand-up comedian as well as an actor.

Richard Lewis is well-recognized for his neurotic, dark, and self-deprecating humor.

Richard Lewis is famous for his role as Prince John in the “Robin Hood: Men in Tights” film.

ffrom 2000 to the present, Richard Lewis appears in the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” television show.

Who is Richard Lewis Wife?

Richard Lewis is a married man. Richard Lewis wife is Joyce Lapinsky.

Richard Lewis and Joyce Lapinsky first met in 1988 at a Ringo Starr album release party.

Richard Lewis and Joyce Lapinsky got engaged in 2004. And a year later, in 2005, Richard and Joyce got married. Richard Lewis and Joyce Lapinsky are still married.

In April 2023, Richard Lewis did not reveal that Richard had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease two years earlier.

Where was Richard Lewis Born?

Richard Lewis’ birth name is Richard Pgilip Lewis. Richard Lewis’ age is 75 years. Richard Lewis’ date of birth is 29 June 1947.

Richard Lewis was born to Blanche Lewis and Bill Lewis in New York, New York, United States.

Richard Lewis did his studies at Dwight Morrow High School and Ohio State University. Richard Lewis’ nationality is American.

What movies did Richard Lewis play in?

In 1974, Richard Lewis made his television debut with “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” series.

In 1988, Richard Lewis made his film debut with “The Wrong Guys” film.

Richard Lewis last appeared in “The Great Buster: A Celebration” Documentary film and “BoJack Horseman” television series.

Richard Lewis is famous for his work in Hiller and Diller, The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, Daddy Dearest, Anything But Love, Late Night with David Letterman, and more.

Richard Lewis acted in many movies such as That’s Adequate, Wagons East, Leaving Las Vegas, Once Upon a Crime, Sledge: The Untold Story, Drunks, She’s Funny That Way, Hugo Pool, Sandy Wexler, and more.

