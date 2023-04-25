Andrew Bartlett: Veteran Hockey Referee And Coach From Ontario Passed Away From Cancer

Andrew Bartlett died after a long fight with cancer, according to the Post on Hockey Northwestern Ontario. According to the Post, “Hockey Northwestern Ontario is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of veteran referee and long-time coach, Andrew Bartlett, after a valiant battle with cancer.”

Andrew Bartlett Cause Of Death

Andrew Bartlett died of colon cancer after a protracted struggle. Bartlett has had a difficult year. A routine test, an anomaly, a colonoscopy, a cancer diagnosis, chemotherapy, doubts, and support from family, friends, and the hockey fraternity.

About Andrew

Andrew just received the inaugural SIJHL Most Dedicated Official Award, as well as the HNO Most Deserving Official Award in 2018. “He was a great referee and, more importantly, a great person,” remarked Bryan Graham, HNO Director of Officiating. “Andrew was a consummate professional who genuinely cared about his work on the ice, and he will be sorely missed.” We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his family, friends, and many coworkers.”

Bartlett was a football referee for 35 years before becoming a hockey official. Bryan Graham, former SIJHL Commissioner, and fellow official Scott Wrigley got him started. Bartlett spent a lot of time following about his kid, Brendan.

How Did Andrew Bartlett Passed Away?

The chemo therapy has caused tingling in the 53-year-old father of two’s hands and feet. In a stool sample, a regular examination found an anomaly. A colonoscopy was then performed.

“That’s when they discovered a mass between my large and small intestines.” I immediately scheduled surgery. They ended up having to remove 15 inches of my colon. They then obtained lymph node samples and discovered that cancer had spread to my lymph nodes. As a result, I was diagnosed with Stage 3. It’s basically the same thing Eddie Olczyk (16-year NHL veteran) went through.”

