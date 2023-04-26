Who is Kate Mara’s husband? How many children does Kate Mara have?

Kate Mara is a popular American actress. Kate Mara is well-recognized for her role as reporter Zoe Barnes in the “House of Cards” (2013–2014; 2016) series.

Kate Mara will be seen in the “Class of ’09” upcoming miniseries.

In 1999, Kate Mara made her film debut with the “Joe the King” film.

In 1997, Kate Mara made her television debut with the “Law & Order” series.

In 2022, Kate Mara appeared in the “Call Jane” film.

Kate Mara acted in many movies such as Random Hearts, Time Well Spent, Urban Legends: Bloody Mary, We Are Marshall, Stone of Destiny, Happythankyoumoreplease, Broken Bells After the Disco, Lennon or McCartney, Man Down, Megan Leavey, Fantastic Four, Chappaquiddick, and more.

Kate Mara appeared in many tv shows like Madigan Men, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Entourage, Tron: Uprising, Moonbeam City, A Teacher, Jack & Bobby, Boston Public, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and more.

Who is Kate Mara husband?

Kate Mara is a married woman. Kate Mara husband is Jamie Bell. He is also a famous actor and acted in many movies and tv shows.

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell started dating each other in 2015. The couple starred together in the film “Fantastic Four”.

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell got engaged in January 2017 after dating for two years. A few months later, on 17 July 2017, Kate Mara and Jamie Bell announced that they were married.

Two years later, Kate Mara gave birth to Jamie Bell’s first child (daughter) in May 2019. On 17 November 2022, Kate Mara announced on Instagram that she gave birth to her second child (son).

Kate Mara also has a stepson – Evan Rachel Wood. Kate Mara lives in Los Angeles and Manhattan with her husband and children.

How old is Kate Mara?

Kate Mara’s age is 40 years. Kate Mara’s birth date is 27 February and her birth year is 1983. Kate Mara was born to Kathleen McNulty Rooney and Timothy Christopher Mara in Bedford, New York, United States.

Kate Mara’s height is 1.57 m. Kate Mara has three siblings- Rooney Mara, Conor Mara, and Daniel Mara. Kate Mara did her studies at Fox Lane High School and New York University.

