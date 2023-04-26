Who is Alicia Keys’ Husband- Swizz Beatz? How long has Alicia Keys been married?

Alicia Keys is a famous American singer-songwriter and pianist.

Alicia Keys signed with Columbia Records at the age of 15. Subsequently, Alicia Keys signed with Arista Records and released her debut album “Songs in A Minor” in 2001.

In 2022, Alicia Keys appeared in RuPaul’s Drag Race and Runaway television series.

Who is Alicia Keys Husband- Swizz Beatz?

Alicia Keys is a married woman. Alicia Keys husband is Swizz Beatz. He is a hip hop artist-producer.

Alicia and Swizz started dating since 2008. Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz got married on July 31, 2010.

Singer Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz have two children together – Egypt Daoud Dean and Genesis Ali Dean.

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are still together.

How old is Alicia Keys?

Alicia Keys’ full name is Alicia Augello Cook. Alicia Keys’ birth date is 25 January and her birth year is 1981. Alicia Keys’ age is 42 years.

Alicia Keys was born to Terria Joseph and Craig Cook in Hell’s Kitchen, New York, United States.

Alicia Keys has a sibling whose name is Cole Cook. Alicia Keys’ mother is of Italian, Irish, and Scottish descent and Alicia Keys’ father is African American.

Alicia Keys did her studies at Professional Performing Arts School. Alicia Keys’ nationality is American.

Alicia Keys Career

Alicia Keys released three Live albums- Unplugged, VH1 Storytellers, and Verzuz: Alicia Keys x John Legend (Live).

Alicia Keys released three Extended plays- Vault Playlist, Vol. 1, Alicia: The Selects, and Sweet Dreams.

Alicia Keys also released many albums like The Diary of Alicia Keys, Here, The Element of Freedom, As I Am, Girl on Fire, Santa Baby, and more.

In 2001, Alicia Keys released her debut single “Fallin”. In 2022, Alicia Keys released “City of Gods”, “Trillions”, “City of Gods (Part II)”, and “December Back 2 June” singles.

In 1985, Alicia Keys made her television debut with “The Cosby Show” series.

Alicia Keys also appeared in “Mondogenius” and “Noted: Alicia Keys The Untold Stories” web series.

Alicia Keys also appeared in many television shows such as The Adventures of Pete & Pete, American Dreams, How I’m Livin’, The Backyardigans, Elmo’s Christmas Countdown, Dove: Fresh Takes, The Secret Life of Bees, America’s Next Top Model, The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and more.

